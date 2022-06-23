Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Audio Inbox" App

The Audio Inbox app creates a seamless experience for fans to send and receive personalized audio recordings from their favorite creators. Instead of filling out a form, fans record an audio message within the app for their request, provide their details, and place the order after submitting payment. Creators have seven days to respond to the audio message before a refund is issued.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

