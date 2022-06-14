Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Digital Files Storefront" App

Digital Files Storefront offers a singular location for creators to post, manage, and sell digital files. Within the app, creators can design their storefront based on their personal preferences and brand, with five different layouts and mosaics to choose from. The app lets creators upload multiple digital files at once and choose from several pricing methods, including receiving email addresses from fans in exchange for free downloadable content. Creators can also track their sales through a dashboard and search through orders to fine-tune their listings.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

