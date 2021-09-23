Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces Former DigiTour Co-Founder Christopher Rojas as Chief Creator Officer

Previously, Rojas was co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of DigiTour Media, the world's largest social media tour and music festival whose investors included Ryan Seacrest, Guy Oseary, Advance Publications, and Viacom. Rojas oversaw the production of over 1,000 live events on three continents and booked over 500 of the brightest stars from YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as A-list music talent such as Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, and Pentatonix.

"The next era of the creator economy will be defined by creators taking direct control of innovation and building and launching their own apps. I'm excited to see the ways in which Koji's innovative mini app platform will unlock the next level of creativity and ambition of today's biggest creators," said Rojas.

Koji's industry-leading platform allows developers to rapidly build instantly-available "mini-apps" that can be added to Link In Bio profiles or accessed via deep links, giving creators new ways to engage and monetize their audiences directly inside of all social media apps. Recently, Koji has begun to welcome creator-developers like Piper Rockelle, a YouTuber whose new app Rares is available exclusively on the Koji App Store.

"Koji is building a powerful, equitable foundation for the next generation of creators and entrepreneurs. We are fortunate to welcome Chris to the team, whose unique experience and perspective are invaluable in our pursuit of that mission," said Dmitry Shapiro, Koji CEO.

At DigiTour, Rojas helped launch the multi-platform careers of some of today's most sought after creators, including Loren Gray, Baby Ariel, Kian & JC (formerly of O2L), Collins Key, and Brent Rivera. An early pioneer in the creator economy, Rojas and DigiTour helped countless brands such as Coca-Cola, Intel, Macy's and State Farm reach Gen-Z audiences through innovative hybrid experiential and social programs.

Rojas is an accomplished record producer and music industry veteran with over 30M records sold, having worked with pop luminaries such as P!nk, Flo-Rida, The Backstreet Boys, and Big Time Rush. He recently announced a creator-focused, digital-first record label joint venture with Disney Music/Hollywood Records. He also helped architect the popular Gen-Alpha 'Jam Jr.' music platform for Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment, overseeing the video content and recordings of TikTok and YouTube creators like Haley LeBlanc, Gavin Magnus, Sam Hurley, Alabama Barker, and Coco Quinn.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

[email protected]

SOURCE Koji

Related Links

https://withkoji.com

