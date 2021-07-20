Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "IAY" App For Community Crowdsourcing

"Two-way experiences like IAY bring creators and their audiences together in engaging, and sometimes unpredictable, new ways. Instead of simply consuming content, these formats give fans a way to participate in creating it. With IAY, your audience is no longer a passive group of 'viewers,' but instead becomes a community with a space to express themselves, earn status and recognition, and connect with other members," said Koji CEO Dmitry Shapiro.

Creators add the app to their Link in Bio or share the deep link directly with followers on social media. Leveraging the power of the Koji Platform, followers open the app right inside social networks—no downloads or installs required—to view submissions and share their own responses. The app includes built in moderation tools, allowing the creator to control which user-submitted content is visible publicly.

"Many creators have told us that finding new, engaging ways to grow and strengthen their communities is one of their biggest challenges. Before IAY, creators looking to produce this type of content were left with time consuming, manual options like accepting submissions via email or DM. The new IAY app, backed by the power of the Koji Platform, brings a structured, automated, and easy-to-use solution to creators looking to crowdsource content from their followers," said Sean Thielen, Koji cofounder.

The new app is free to use and is available today on the Koji App Store.

