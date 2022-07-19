Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Portfolio Profile"

Portfolio Profile is a new layout option that lets creators display their links in a scrollable gallery of images to show off their works. Within this profile variant, creators can add their favorite Koji Apps and include external links to work that display as image cards. Additionally, Creators can add multiple tabs to their profile to better organize their links into relevant lists. This Link in Bio profile also lets Creators customize and design the look and feel of their profile or choose from 18 theme presets, four frame options, and over a dozen font options. The profile variant lets creators import their existing Link in Bio or a theme from another profile.

The new profile variant is free and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

[email protected]

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Portfolio Profile on the Koji App Store

SOURCE Koji