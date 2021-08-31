Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces Sixteen New Social Media Content Embed Apps

The sixteen new apps run the gamut from media hosting services (Twitch, YouTube, Spotify Podcast) and social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) to music streaming and distribution services (Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music). Creators can embed content directly into their Link in Bio by simply pasting a URL, while followers can view all of their favorite creators' embedded content without the need for platform-specific accounts.

The following new apps are all available for free on the Koji App Store:

Amazon Music, Apple Music, Apple Podcast, Bandcamp, Deezer, Facebook, Instagram, SoundCloud, Spotify, Spotify Podcast, Tidal, TikTok, Twitch Stream, Twitter, Vimeo, YouTube

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

