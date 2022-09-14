Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Timeline" App

New Link in Bio App Lets Creators Display Social Posts, Media, Any Kind of Content on One Feed

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Timeline, a new app that allows creators to make and maintain their own social media timelines, directly within their Link in Bio.

Timeline on the Koji App Store

Timeline gives creators the opportunity to upload or link any pieces of content they want to share—videos, links, text, embedded posts, photos, etc.—and display them in a highly customizable and sleek feed. Fans open the app in their favorite creator's Link in Bio, can infinitely scroll through the curated feed, and interact with each post.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

