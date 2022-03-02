Creator Economy Platform Koji Launches Provecho App

The new app is free to use for all Koji users, and current Provecho creators can seamlessly link their Provecho accounts to their Koji Link in Bio. In the app, they can create new recipes, share their collection of recipes, and earn money from their sponsored products. Followers have easy, frictionless access to a creator's entire collection of recipes, so they can start cooking with just a few taps.

The Provecho app is available today on the Koji App Store.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading creators on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

