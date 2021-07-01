Creator Economy Platform Koji Launches YouChoose App
New Link in Bio App Lets Fans Participate In Decision-Making
Jul 01, 2021, 09:30 ET
SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform for the Creator Economy, today announced the launch of YouChoose, a real-time decision-making Link in Bio app that lets creators give control of certain decisions (e.g., "What should I eat for dinner?") to their audiences, who then get to see the result and effects of their choices. The app is foundational and fundamental, and can be used for everything from crafting dynamic, high-stakes content to inviting audience participation in decisions around a community.
"More and more, creators are inviting their audiences not just to consume their content, but to participate in its creation. YouChoose is a fundamental tool for creators of all sizes to explore these new types of relationships," said Steve Mummolo, Koji Head of Product.
Creators configure the app with a prompt and two choices. They also have the option to enable "pay-to-vote," a setting that requires fans to back their decision with their wallet in order to cast a vote. Vote counts update in real-time, and the creator can end voting whenever they choose. Once voting has finished, the creator is prompted to record a video in which they fulfill the winning outcome. Everyone who voted is notified and can view the result.
"Thanks to the power of the Koji Platform, YouChoose gives creators control and ownership of this experience from end to end—without requiring their audience to install another app or join another network just to participate in one new form of content," said Koji CEO Dmitry Shapiro.
The new app is free to use and is available today on the Koji App Store. The app takes advantage of the Koji Platform's cutting-edge "app-free" technology to power things like video recording, in-app purchases, and push notifications, all directly inside any social media app, without requiring any downloads or installs. Thanks to the power of KojiPay, creators who choose to charge for questions are not subject to App Store taxes and keep 85% of all earnings.
ABOUT KOJI
Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize.
Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.
