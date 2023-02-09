Creator Ink Launches New Animation Venture, Ink Studios

Empowering and supporting creators through professional animation services

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator Ink, the full-package branding and product development company behind brands like MatPat's TheoryWear, has recently announced the launch of its new animation branch, Ink Studios.

With the challenges and uncertainties many creators faced in 2022, the company looked for other ways to further support creators and help them grow their brand. The result is Ink Studios – a team of professional animators and storytellers, coming from industry giants like Disney Television Animation, and supported by Creator Ink's deep understanding of YouTube and ties to StoryTime Animators like Odd1sOut, SomeThingElseYT, Let Me Explain Studios and Haminations.

Experts in 2D, 3D and rig animation, Ink Studios' animators have helped renowned internet creators like The Odd1sOut in diversifying their content and taking advantage of new opportunities. With YouTube Shorts' rapid growth, Ink Studios developed The Odd 1s Out's short-form content strategy, releasing over 26 shorts since its creation in early 2022. The creator's Shorts are now averaging over 8 million views per video, with over fifty thousand likes and eight thousand comments!

Here's what the creator of TheOdd1sOut, James, has to say: "tapping into Ink Studios' team has allowed me to focus on producing more high quality content in a shorter amount of time. I love what they do, and am now able to reach my audience more frequently with more uploads"

With more creators already signed up for short-form animation services, Ink Studios aims at becoming a major platform for creators wanting to diversify their content and grow their brand, taking advantage of the new opportunities arising in the creator industry.

About Creator Ink:

Founded in 2018, Creator Ink is a full-package branding and product development solution enabling the internet's top global creators to design, develop, produce, market and distribute their own branded merchandise and products through online and retail stores.

Since its launch, Creator Ink's curated approach to product, storytelling and fan-focused mission has attracted some of the most popular personalities from Youtube, Twitch and other entertainment platforms including Philip DeFranco, MatPat and The Odd 1s Out.

