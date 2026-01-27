Creator-Led Fundraising Crosses $100 Million on Tiltify in 2025 as Platform Launches Countdown of the Year's Top 30 Fundraisers

From MrBeast's record-breaking $41M campaign to Ryan Trahan's cross-country trek for St. Jude, creator philanthropy reached unprecedented scale—with VTubers, gaming legends, and grassroots communities proving engagement beats audience size

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiltify , the fundraising infrastructure connecting creators and causes at scale, today announced that creator-led campaigns on its platform raised more than $100 million in 2025—a 46% increase over the prior year—from 1.2 million unique donors, as the company kicks off its countdown of the Top 30 Fundraisers of 2025.

The annual recognition, which Tiltify will reveal one fundraiser per day here , showcases the full spectrum of creator philanthropy: from viral campaigns uniting thousands of creators across 144 countries to grassroots community fundraisers proving that engagement matters more than follower count. This year's Top 30 collectively raised more than $70 million for causes ranging from clean water access to childhood cancer research to disaster relief.

The Year Creator Philanthropy Went Mainstream

2025 marked a turning point for how digital communities mobilize around causes:

#TeamWater set new records for creator-led philanthropy when MrBeast, Mark Rober, and more than 10,000 creators across 144 countries raised $41.7 million in 31 days to bring clean water to 2 million people through WaterAid. A single 17-hour livestream during the campaign—featuring MrBeast, xQc, and Adin Ross—raised $12 million and set a Guinness World Record.

Ryan Trahan turned a 50-state road trip into an $11.6 million fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The daily video series pioneered a new model for brand participation in creator philanthropy, with more than 115 companies donating in exchange for organic mentions—proving charitable campaigns can align brand, creator, and audience interests.

The LA Wildfire Relief campaign demonstrated the platform's rapid-response capability. Within hours of the January fires, a coalition of creators mobilized on Tiltify, ultimately raising $1.5 million for relief efforts.

A New Generation of Philanthropists

This year's Top 30 fundraisers collectively raised $74.2 million, reflecting the expanding diversity and scale of creator-led philanthropy. VTubers broke into the top tier, with ironmouse raising more than $1.3 million for the Immunodeficiency Foundation and NimiNightmare raising more than $360,000 for St. Jude in a single stream. Gaming icons including Shroud and Ninja entered the charity fundraising space. Annual community traditions like Jingle Jam (now in its 14th year with more than $37 million raised lifetime) and Project for Awesome continued to prove the staying power of creator-led giving.

The list also features creators who built million-dollar campaigns through sheer community engagement rather than massive followings—with an average donation of $81.80 across the Top 30. This validates Tiltify's research finding that campaign frequency and audience engagement are stronger predictors of fundraising success than follower count.

"These 30 fundraisers represent what's possible when you give creators the tools to fundraise their way," said Michael Wasserman, co-founder and CEO of Tiltify. "From campaigns raising $500 to those raising $50 million, the common thread is authentic community connection. That's what traditional philanthropy is still figuring out, and what creators have already mastered."

Building the Infrastructure for Modern Giving

The milestone caps a year of platform expansion for Tiltify with the launch of Tiltify Catalyst—an AI-powered solution that equips nonprofits and volunteer fundraisers with intelligent tools and personalized guidance, removing barriers and turning supporters into confident, revenue-driving fundraisers. With more than $500 million raised to date and a market share exceeding 90% in creator fundraising, Tiltify has become the essential bridge between more than 1 million creators and 8,000+ nonprofits worldwide.

Follow the Top 30 countdown at https://blog.tiltify.com/community/tiltify-top-30-fundraisers-2025 .

