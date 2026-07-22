Creator of "Foods & Dudes" launches THE SEVEN: Seven Dinner Course Tastings. Seven Drink Pairings. Seven Dynamic Conversations. One Extraordinary Hamptons Experience.

HAMPTONS, N.Y., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, an exclusive invitation awaits.

Acclaimed video series, Foods & Dudes, is opening the doors to THE SEVEN, a luxury culinary and conversation experience designed for those who appreciate exceptional food, meaningful dialogue, and unforgettable experiences. Hosted by husband-and-wife founders, acclaimed photographer and award-winning producer, Tricia Messeroux-Curwen and the host of Foods & Dudes Shawn "Mr. Fantastic" Curwen. This elevated gathering will take place on Saturday, September 5, at a Hamptons residence, followed by AFTER SEVEN, a private beach experience where desserts are on the menu beneath the stars.

This is an invitation to be part of a one-of-a-kind production. In true Tricia fashion, the experience will be filmed for an episode and potentially a pilot under Foods & Dudes.

Created for leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, philanthropists, foodies and cultural tastemakers, THE SEVEN brings together remarkable people around the tables for an evening where every detail has been intentionally curated.

Guests will experience:

Seven chef-crafted dinner courses inspired by the Seven Wonders of the World

inspired by the Seven expertly curated drink pairings

Seven dynamic conversations , each introduced as a new course is revealed

, each introduced as a new course is revealed An elegant private Hamptons residence with luxury tablescapes

AFTER SEVEN, an exclusive private beach experience featuring live entertainment and seven decadent dessert tastings

Acclaimed Broadway performer Sheherazade Holman, star of The Wiz, will perform during dinner, while legendary DJ Chuck Chillout will headline the beach celebration.

Born from the nationally recognized Foods & Dudes video series - THE SEVEN brings the brand's mission of Cooking. Culture. Conversation. to life beyond the screen.

More than an evening of exceptional cuisine, THE SEVEN reflects the broader mission of Foods & Dudes: using food as the gateway to meaningful conversations that strengthen families, inspire community, and encourage healthier, more intentional lives. Throughout the experience, conversations naturally explore the topics that matter most, including men's health, financial wellness, relationships, current affairs, purpose, legacy and more.

"As husband and wife, we've spent years gathering around our own table, creating meals and creating memories," said Tricia Messeroux-Curwen. "THE SEVEN is our invitation for others to experience that same magic. We want guests to leave not only remembering what they ate, but who they met, what they learned, and how they felt."

Shawn Curwen added, "I meet a lot of cool guys, chefs and culinary artists from the show. It's important for me that we chose exceptional chefs to create the meals for The SEVEN because food has always been the invitation to the magic that happens around the table. That's where strangers become friends, ideas are exchanged, and relationships begin."

Accept Your Invitation

Attendance is intentionally limited to preserve the intimacy of the experience. Guests are encouraged to reserve their seats early, as availability is expected to be limited.

THE SEVEN by Foods & Dudes

Saturday, September 5

Private Residence | The Hamptons, New York

Followed by AFTER SEVEN | Private Beach Experience

Reserve your seat at: www.foodsanddudes.com/the-seven

SOURCE Foods & Dudes