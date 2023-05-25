Creator of Iconic Personal Care Brands COMBE Inc. to Acquire ASTROGLIDE®, Fastest Growing Personal Lubricant Brand in the U.S.

News provided by

Combe Inc.

25 May, 2023, 09:01 ET

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMBE, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the ASTROGLIDE® brand and its parent company, BioFilm, Inc., from the Wray Family. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions, is expected to close during the second quarter of this calendar year.

Continue Reading

"Sexual Health & Wellness is an important category for COMBE, and ASTROGLIDE® represents a powerful addition to our existing portfolio of leadership brands," stated COMBE Executive Chair Keech Combe Shetty. "Our mission has always been to serve the most personal personal care needs of our consumers, and ASTROGLIDE® aligns perfectly with that mission."

Invented by rocket scientist, Daniel X. Wray, ASTROGLIDE® is now the #2 brand in the personal lubricant category and is also the fastest growing established brand with double-digit compounded growth over the last five years. ASTROGLIDE®, combined with COMBE's Intimate Health brand, Vagisil®, gives COMBE a strong leadership position in a dynamic and growing wellness category. Both brands demonstrate very high levels of brand awareness, brand loyalty, and repeat purchase, and continue to attract new and younger consumers into the category.

"I am proud of the dynamic business my family and our team of amazing employees have built," said Lois Wray, co-founder and majority shareholder of BioFilm. "I am delighted to have our company be acquired by the Combe family. There is strong strategic and cultural alignment between our two entrepreneurial women-owned family enterprises, and this is a wonderful home for our business and brand."

COMBE expects to partner with the highly experienced and successful BioFilm management team and leverage BioFilm's operating platform to continue to drive the expansion and growth of ASTROGLIDE® in the U.S. and internationally.

ABOUT COMBE

COMBE, Inc., founded in 1949, is a third-generation, family-owned enterprise. Over the last 74 years, COMBE has created many iconic leadership brands and has fueled the creation of many new categories. COMBE-founded brands, such as Just For Men®, Vagisil®, Sea-Bond® and others, continue to address the most personal personal care needs of its consumers in markets around the world. www.combe.com

ABOUT BIOFILM

BioFilm, Inc, founded in 1991, is a privately held, family-owned company, headquartered in Vista, CA. It manufactures and distributes high-quality healthcare products that contribute to the well-being of all who use them. BioFilm's flagship product, ASTROGLIDE® personal lubricant, was the brainchild of BioFilm co-founder, Daniel X. Wray. ASTROGLIDE® exists to inspire every individual to explore pleasure and intimacy with confidence. www.biofilm.com

ADVISORS 

CG/Sawaya Partners (operating under Canaccord Genuity) is serving as financial advisor, and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver, & Jacobson, LLP are serving as legal advisors to COMBE. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
COMBE, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Combe Inc.

Also from this source

Jose Luis Palacios Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Virtue Labs, The Fast-Growing Biotech Haircare Company

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.