CREATOR OF ORIGINAL SOUND MACHINE YOGASLEEP RELEASES HUSHH® 2 PORTABLE SOUND MACHINE FOR BABY

The Hushh 2 is now available exclusively for pre-order at yogasleep.com and will be available on Amazon for purchase in April 2024

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogasleep is proud to introduce the Hushh® 2 Portable Sound Machine, the next generation of the brand's best-in-class portable sound machine (Hushh®) that's been a go-to for millennial moms since 2016. The Yogasleep Hushh 2 Portable Sound Machine has all the features of the award-winning Hushh, plus enhancements based on direct feedback from our customers and community. The features include:

Yogasleep Hushh 2 Portable Sleep Machine and Night Light

Backlit Buttons: Easily adjust volume, sounds, and power on/off in the dark without disrupting baby.

Easily adjust volume, sounds, and power on/off in the dark without disrupting baby. Night Light: Adjustable amber night light won't impact infant sleep cycles.

Adjustable amber night light won't impact infant sleep cycles. Toddler Lock : Toddler lock keeps curious hands from changing settings.

: Toddler lock keeps curious hands from changing settings. Sound Timer : Optional timer shuts off the sound with three settings: 30M , 60M , or 120M .

: Optional timer shuts off the sound with three settings: , , or . Longer Lasting Battery : Rechargeable battery lasts a minimum of 12 hours with continuous use for a full night of baby sleep.

: Rechargeable battery lasts a minimum of 12 hours with continuous use for a full night of baby sleep. Modern Look : Millennial mom-preferred design that complements most decor.

: Millennial mom-preferred design that complements most decor. Six Soothing Sounds: With twice the sounds as the original Hushh, the Hushh 2 includes the iconic Dohm fan sounds, nature sounds, and two soothing melodies.

With twice the sounds as the original Hushh, the Hushh 2 includes the iconic Dohm fan sounds, nature sounds, and two soothing melodies. Easy & Reliable Hook: The unique carabiner-style hook is durable and can be locked or unlocked with one hand. Secure and won't come apart when pulled on by baby. Flexible plastic and open shape allow you to attach to a wide variety of objects.

The new Hushh 2 comes complete with a curated list of six sounds, including pink and brown noise, that can help infants fall asleep faster and mask disrupting noises . "We conceived Hushh 2 with parents' ease of use in mind. The added features like longer-lasting battery and more contemporary look enhance the overall experience while retaining the magic of the Hushh that parents have counted on for the past eight years," says Yogasleep's Vice President of Marketing, Arcelya Morales.

The Yogasleep Hushh 2 is now available for pre-sale on Yogasleep.com for $29.99 and will be widely available on Amazon by April 1, 2024. For more information, please visit Yogasleep.com.

About Marpac, LLC and Yogasleep

Marpac, LLC sells its quality sleep products under its flagship brand Yogasleep®. Based in Wilmington, N.C., it was founded in 1962 with the creation of the original white noise machine now called the Dohm®. Over the decades it has grown by providing quality sleep and privacy products while providing the highest levels of customer service. Yogasleep sound machines include the Dohm family of natural, fan-based white noise machines, electronic multi-sound machines for home and travel , and commercial devices. Yogabed® mattresses and bedding accessories are currently sold directly to consumers at Yogasleep.com and wherever people shop for quality sleep products.

PR Contact

Molly Szkotak, [email protected]

718-501-4015

SOURCE Yogasleep