Creator of the Model's Bill of Rights, Federico Pignatelli, Calls for Safety of Models by Eradicating Deception and Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator of the Model's Bill of Rights, Federico Pignatelli, today announced the inclusion of a "Studio Safety" report in three major New York City news outlets, The New York Post, The Daily Front Row, and CityBizList. The report compiled by A.E.C. Consulting & Expediting Inc. shows several major photo studios across New York City have been operating illegally or partially illegally for years for lack of appropriate certification of occupancy for specific use. The release of the report comes on the heels of Pignatelli calling for an industry-wide fundamental change in how models are treated, The Model's Bill of Rights.

One of the key findings from A.E.C. was that only two studios in Manhattan, PIER59 STUDIOS and HIGHLINE Stages, are approved for use for all types of commercial productions and advertising campaigns under the classification of Group 10 by the NYC Department of Building. The few remaining Studios are only licensed under Group 6, meaning that they are only to be used as commercial photo studios, which are not legally authorized for use as video or film as production facilities. All other studios listed in the report are unlicensed for use as commercial Studios, either photo or video-film, and put the crews, models, and as a result, those involved in shoots are at serious risk and technically un-insurable.

Pignatelli has long established himself as a protector of models, recently banning some major agencies that are in violation of his Model's Bill of Rights, from shooting or participating at fashion shows at Pier59 Studios.

"With wrongdoing and deception too often running unchecked in our Industry, it's imperative for all Studios to operate only with legal occupancy for their specific use," states Federico Pignatelli, founder of The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt, Pier59 Studios and creator of the Bill. "It is only then that these studios will be safe working environments. It is critical that clients and agents only hire or send models to work in legal commercial use studios, defined as Group 6 for photography only, and Group 10 for photography and video-film."

"This is the only way that we can prevent potential injury, and consequent onerous legal actions from the injured parties and ultimately preserve the high level of reputation of all parties involved and NYC as the World's premier location for production of high end Advertising Campaigns," Pignatelli continues. "We have entered the "age of accountability" for all of our actions, with or without actual knowledge, and we will be severely judged by the Media and likely in Court if we fall short."

"I am enormously proud that Pier59 Studios, since day one of its opening in December of 1994, has operated in full legal status for use as photo and video-film Studios (recognized as Group 10), ensuring the safety of all of our clients and models, and therefore is a secure and, of great importance, a properly insurable environment," he concludes. "It is only through empowerment and education within the Industry as a whole in all its aspects that we can make real positive changes."

To see the complete Studio Safety Report, please visit www.StudioSafetyReport.com .

For more information on Pier59 Studios, please visit https://www.pier59studios.com/ .

About The Industry Model Management

The Industry Model Management is a high-end women's boutique Agency, headquartered in the Iconic Pier59 Studios at Chelsea Piers in NYC in addition to offices in LA and Miami. Its focus is on discovering new talent and managing each individual to cultivate a successful and long-term career. In maintaining a very select roster, The Industry Model Management is able to offer a personalized level of service to each and every model we represent. The Industry Model Management is also on the forefront of changing the way Models are being paid. Payments are made regularly in no more than 60 days from invoice of completed work, regardless if clients have paid or not.

Owned by Federico Pignatelli, The Industry Model Management is part of the Art & Fashion Group Company which includes the World largest single Studio complex, Pier59 Studios, which boasts the highest caliber of international fashion and advertising clients in the world. With the ability to call on strong and distinctive relationships within the fashion community, The Industry Model Management has an exceptional edge over other model and talent agencies. With our in-house access to the Pier59 Studio Group's state of the art digital, production and studio teams we are able to develop in a unique way talent by creating content that looks to the future of video and social media branding. The Industry Model Management is an Agency that aspires to never cease to motivate and energize both its Agents and Models alike.

About Pier59 Studios

Founded in 1995 by Federico Pignatelli and his Art and Fashion Group Corporation, Pier59 Studios is a 110,000 square-foot premier photography and multimedia studio located at Chelsea Piers in New York City. As the largest photography facility and multimedia single Studio complex in the World, with over 2500 advertising campaigns produced yearly, the space is equipped with state of the art technology, including AR and VR, to accommodate any needs of video-photographers, designers, advertising agencies and television and film production companies. Pier59 Studios features eleven column-free studio spaces, including a 6,500 square-foot sound stage constructed for live performances, special events, video and commercial projects. Nine studios are naturally lit and contain retractable walls to allow for unparalleled space modularity in Manhattan.



For more information please visit www.pier59studios.com.

