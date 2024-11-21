Creator of the Viral "Men on a Mission" Calendar Authors Groundbreaking Debut Book, Law of Zero

Excommunicated from LDS Church, Chad Hardy Turns Controversy into a Powerful New Self-Help Memoir - Available for Pre-Order Now

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad Michael Hardy, the visionary behind the "Men on a Mission" and "Hot Mormon Muffins" calendars that broke the internet and ignited global headlines, is once again sparking conversation—this time with his transformative new book, Law of Zero.

In Law of Zero, Chad Michael Hardy chronicles his journey from a strict Mormon upbringing to self-acceptance. Post this Chad Michael Hardy shares his journey of resilience, authenticity, and the power of embracing your true self—even when the world feels against you. Law of Zero is his guide to turning adversity into growth and fulfillment. Raised as a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chad Michael Hardy found himself at a crossroad with his faith when he made international headlines for being excommunicated and stripped of his degree from Brigham Young University. Facing discrimination and a crisis of faith due to living inauthentically, Hardy embraced the transformative Law of Zero to get unstuck, find balance, and unlock infinite potential.

Hardy's provocative calendar projects, showcasing shirtless returned Mormon missionaries and Mormon mothers as kitschy pin-up centerfolds, ignited an international media firestorm. This controversy led to his dramatic excommunication from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the revocation of his degree from Brigham Young University. But rather than allow the backlash to define him, Hardy transformed his story of rejection into a remarkable journey—evolving from outcast to entrepreneur to self-help guru through profound self-discovery and personal transformation.

"As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, my story isn't just about controversy," says Hardy. "It's about resilience, authenticity, and the power of embracing who you truly are—even when it feels like the whole world is against you. Law of Zero is a culmination of my journey and a powerful guide to how embracing one's true self, even in the face of adversity, can be the gateway to profound growth and fulfillment."

A bold fusion of self-help and memoir, Law of Zero chronicles Hardy's transformative journey from the constraints of his strict Mormon upbringing to reclaiming his personal power. Through adversity, he discovered the law of Zero—a universal principle akin to the law of attraction—that empowers individuals to get unstuck, find balance, and unlock their infinite potential. Now, Hardy shares how you can harness Zero through five key entry points: Seek Awareness, Secure Alignment, Take Ownership, Release to Receive, and Engage Power.

In addition to authorship, Hardy is an award-winning entrepreneur who founded the team-building company AdVenture Games Inc. Utilizing the principles of Zero, he grew the business from a Las Vegas startup into a nationally recognized enterprise, partnering with Fortune 500 companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

Praise for "Law of Zero"

"Law of Zero is an essential read for anyone on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. It provides invaluable insights for those navigating their path to authenticity and balance."

— David Meltzer, legendary sports executive, speaker, author, investor

"An LGBTQ journey of courage and becoming that will resonate far beyond its pages, Law of Zero is a rallying call for radical self-acceptance."

— Sal Osborne, Hulu's Mormon No More, Peace Out podcast host

"Hardy's profound insights into nonjudgment, acceptance, and interconnectedness, coupled with his candid discussion of personal challenges and triumphs, provide essential guidance for anyone seeking personal growth and self-discovery."

— Glenn Ostlund, podcaster at Infants on Thrones, author of Bathing with God

"Finding your true path; here is a book worth reading."

— Julie Newmar, author of The Conscious Catwoman Explains Life on Earth, winner of Tony and Golden Globe awards, inventor and entrepreneur

"Inspiring and actionable, Law of Zero has something that will help everyone, no matter what stage of life you may be at."

— Jamie Roy, actor

Publisher Info

"Law of Zero" will be released on January 7, 2025 by Greenleaf Book Group Press, and is currently available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org. For more information, visit https://www.lawofzerobook.com/.

Product Details



ISBN-13: 9798886452570 Publisher: Greenleaf Book Group Press Publication Date: January 7, 2024 Hardcover: 320 pages Price: $31.95

About the Author

Raised as a devout member of the LDS church, Chad Michael Hardy made international headlines when he was excommunicated and had his college degree revoked from Brigham Young University. His unconventional journey, from proudly embracing his identity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community to founding AdVenture Games Inc., a nationally recognized team-building company, demonstrates the power of authenticity and resilience. After discovering the law of Zero, Chad has channeled the personal challenges he has faced into helping others find their authentic joy and true self. Splitting his time between San Diego and Orlando, Hardy is also known for his impromptu "cocktail napkin sermons" sharing the magic behind the law of Zero.

