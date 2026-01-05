Creator Platform, RM11, Partners with Mental Health Organizations to Prioritize Creator Wellness

By teaming up with top mental health organizations, RM11 is bringing accessible therapy, wellness strategies, and emotional support directly to creators navigating a high-pressure digital environment.

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RM11, the premium creator-first platform redefining digital connections between content creators and their fans, announced new strategic partnerships with Revive Health Therapy and Creators 4 Mental Health today – a major step in its mission to support creator well-being, reduce burnout, and build a healthier creator ecosystem through its CreatorCare approach.

Rooted in a creator-first philosophy, RM11 was built on the belief that creators deserve safety, support, and sustainability – not just another platform to post on. With industry-leading 90/10 earnings, elevated privacy standards, and a white-glove concierge model, RM11 has always prioritized the humans behind the content. These new mental health partnerships expand that commitment even further.

A Premium Experience Inspired by Luxury

At RM11, the user experience is designed to evoke the essence of a luxury hotel stay. Creators, referred to as "hosts", cultivate exclusive environments for their "guests", ensuring a personalized and intimate experience. Each interaction occurs in dedicated "rooms" where hosts invite guests via unique links, allowing for curated connections that prioritize privacy and discretion. This invitation-only model fosters a sense of exclusivity, making every chat a premium experience.

Prioritizing Mental Health in the Creator Economy

Through CreatorCare , RM11 is formalizing a long-term commitment to creator mental health and sustainability. CreatorCare brings together trusted mental health partners, concierge-level guidance, and accessible resources designed specifically for the realities of creator life.

Creators today face unprecedented pressure – from constant content demands to emotional labor, online scrutiny, burnout, and isolation. According to a recent study by Creators 4 Mental Health, nearly two-thirds of content creators report experiencing anxiety related to their work, with many also reporting symptoms of depression. The vast majority of these creators lack access to specialized mental health support and resources.

RM11 recognizes these challenges and is taking an active role in ensuring creators have access to the support they need.

Through new collaborations with Revive Health Therapy and Creators 4 Mental Health, RM11 will provide creators with:

Access to licensed mental health professionals specializing in creator-specific stressors

Affordable, flexible therapy options designed around creators' schedules

Resources, tools, and wellness strategies to help creators manage burnout and emotional fatigue

Community support and barrier-free pathways to care, including financial assistance through nonprofit partners

Revive Health Therapy delivers credentialed, evidence-based care through accessible virtual offerings, while Creators 4 Mental Health – led by clinicians who understand the creator landscape – works to remove emotional, logistical, and financial barriers to treatment.

A Platform Built for Creator Sustainability

"Creators are the backbone of this industry, yet too often they're treated as replaceable," said Natasha August, Founder and CEO of RM11. "Our responsibility is not just to help them earn more, but to help them feel supported, protected, and understood. By partnering with leading mental health organizations, we're setting a new standard for what it means to truly be a creator-first platform."

RM11's concierge team – one of the platform's signature offerings and a core part of CreatorCare – will work hand-in-hand with these partners to ensure creators have ongoing support, human guidance, and dedicated resources. The goal: to make creator wellness a core pillar of the digital economy, not an afterthought.

A New Standard for Creator Care

As RM11 expands, its mission remains unwavering: to build a safer, healthier, more equitable ecosystem where creators can thrive personally and professionally. These partnerships mark a major milestone in that mission, reinforcing RM11's belief that creator well-being is both essential and non-negotiable.

For more information on RM11's creator-wellness initiatives, visit RM11.com/partners .

About RM11

RM11 is an elevated platform empowering creators to earn directly from their fans through exclusive content, live streams, video calls, private messages, and more. With an industry-leading payout model, luxury-grade design, and a commitment to creative freedom, RM11 is redefining how creators build sustainable businesses where engagement is meaningful, income is more fair, and creators stay 100% in control. Female-founded and led, RM11 champions a creator-first ecosystem built on respect, well-being, and meaningful digital connection.

