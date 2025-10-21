CREATOR: The Podcast Wins 2025 Signal Awards Gold

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Signal Awards have recognized CREATOR: The Podcast as the gold-medal winner in the Creativity & Marketing category for 2025. The podcast was launched by Matador Network earlier this year to go behind the scenes with top creators. Now in its fourth year, the Signal Awards are the leading award program in the podcast space, "recognizing podcasts that define culture."

Ross Borden (left) interviews filmmaker Monique Yvonne Jones for an episode of CREATOR: The Podcast, which was recently recognized as the gold-medal winner in the Creativity & Marketing category for 2025 Signal Awards.

"To win this award in our first year is really a testament to our team, particularly producers Enna Garkusha and Caz Tanner, whose vision and execution made the podcast a top-tier listening and video experience right out of the gate," says Matador Network CEO and CREATOR: The Podcast host Ross Borden.

As long as the creator economy has existed, Matador Network has supported content creators and brought together innovative brand partnerships with destinations, automakers, airlines and more. In each episode of CREATOR: The Podcast, Borden interviews a successful travel influencer about their journey to becoming a full-time creator and their take on the industry as it continues to leap to new heights. This often involves key tips for aspiring creators, as well as wild travel stories from far-flung locations.

Since launching in January, CREATOR: The Podcast has aired 35 episodes with filmmakers, photographers, athletes and more with a big focus on travel and adventure. The guests who have appeared on the show have a combined social media audience of 100 million followers and have partnered with some of the world's biggest brands including Apple, Google, Samsung and Coca Cola.

For listeners new to CREATOR: The Podcast, here are five popular episodes to start with:

The Signal Awards winners are selected by its judging academy, which includes notable on-mic talent such as On Purpose host Jay Shetty, Radiolab co-host Latif Nasser, and Hysterical host Dan Taberski, as well as industry leadership including Jonathan Hirsch, VP of global podcasts at Sony Music; Ney Alvarez, head of audio at Al Jazeera; Gretta Cohn, CEO of Pushkin Industries; Chris Bannon, SVP and head of global audio at Condé Nast; and Jessica Cordova Kramer, CEO and founder of Lemonada Media.

The Signal Awards set a standard for editorial excellence by honoring the organizations, artists, mavericks and brands who are shaping the podcast industry, and the storytelling medium. Each year, the Signal Awards present Gold, Silver and Bronze awards, and the listening public votes for their favorite finalists to take home the additional honor of Listener's Choice Award in each category.

"CREATOR: The Podcast made an impression on the judging academy," said Jemma Brown, general manager of the Signal Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of its creators."

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content and original streaming shows. Matador's videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations and ride sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com

About the Signal Awards

The Signal Awards are mission-focused on uplifting the podcast medium by recognizing the most potent, meaningful and unprecedented audio projects being made today. Now in its fourth year, entrants to the Signal Awards are reviewed by the Signal Awards Judging Academy, an esteemed collective made up of the architects, instigators and trailblazers of the medium. Once a year, The Academy collectively listens closely to thousands of hours of audio, selecting the strongest work to be elevated to the status of award-winning. signalaward.com

