Creator TV Sports™' Creator Poker Championship to Premiere on CBS Sports Network

Produced series marks the Creator Poker Championship's transition from livestream to television.

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.), today announced that the Creator Poker Championship, produced in partnership with the World Poker Tour®, will premiere exclusively on CBS Sports Network in May.

The Creator Poker Championship will air on CBS Sports Network in two parts: Part 1 on Friday, May 15 from 9–10pm EDT, and Part 2 from 10–11pm EDT. The series is produced under Creator TV Sports™, the dedicated studio label of Creator TV®, Sabio's creator-led streaming network.

The Creator Poker Championship evolves from its December 2025 livestream into a produced television series, with King Bach, Wengie, Daphnique Springs, Evelyn Gonzalez, Billy Love, and Soy Nguyen anchoring the competition.

The high-stakes format blends gaming, sports, and entertainment into a broadcast-ready property built for episodic storytelling, repeat viewership, and cross-platform distribution.

"This is a defining moment for Creator TV Sports™," said Joe Ochoa, Co-Founder and General Manager of Creator TV®. "We're seeing a format that was built for streaming environments extend into national sports television, further validating the Creator TV model."

The Creator Poker Championship sits at the intersection of the creator economy, competitive gaming, and sports entertainment, where creator-led formats are emerging as franchise properties with built-in distribution and revenue potential.

Creator TV Sports™ is built on original programming with continuity and integrated brand participation. By pairing creator talent with established IP partners like World Poker Tour®, the network develops competition-based series designed to perform across streaming and linear environments.

The Creator Poker Championship is part of a growing slate of Creator TV Sports™ properties, including the upcoming Creator Pickleball Tour and additional competition-based formats in development, each structured for recurring engagement, scalable distribution, and integrated brand opportunities.

With its debut on CBS Sports Network, the Creator Poker Championship positions Creator TV Sports™ as a content studio for creator-led formats, extending beyond digital platforms into the television ecosystem.

Visit creatortvsports.com to learn more.

About Creator TV Sports™

Creator Television Sports® is a studio label from Creator Television® (Creator TV®), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. The Sports label serves as a home for original formats, live events and franchise-ready concepts that blend competitive stakes, internet-native talent and television-scale production, built through partnerships with creators, athletes and established sports properties. Creator Television Sports® is owned and operated by Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF), an award-winning leader in connected television advertising technology.

Learn more at creatortv.com

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV®), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

For more information, visit: sabioctv.com

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.