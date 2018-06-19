Creator.ai and WAX Form Strategic Partnership

"We strongly believe in Creator.ai's vision to allow us to seamlessly partner with a diverse group of Influencers to drive awareness for our brand and amplify our message," said Malcolm CasSelle, President of WAX. "With that capability they become valuable to our large gaming network."

As WAX continues to expand its offerings, the team will work with Creator.ai's network of influencers and robust platform tools to reach additional gamers and blockchain enthusiasts. Creator.ai will also provide WAX users, who are mostly gamers, with actionable insights and analytics into their social media content to help boost their individual brand and grow their audience.

"We look at WAX as a leader in the blockchain space and feel their core audience is a perfect compliment to our offering," said Vishal Gurbuxani, Co-Founder of Creator.ai.

For more information about Creator.ai, please visit www.creator.ai

For more information about WAX, please visit www.wax.io

About Creator.ai

Creator.ai is the world's first blockchain protocol that utilizes a token system to connect marketers with content creators. With over 500k creators using the platform to connect with top agencies and brands, Creator.ai is revolutionizing how brands connect with content creators. Creator.ai launched in 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Captiv8, the world's largest AI influencer marketing platform. Learn more at creator.ai.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and Crypto Collectibles™. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io.

