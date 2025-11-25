CreatorFi Launches on Aptos with $2M Strategic Backing to Scale Stablecoin Credit for Creators

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreatorFi, the innovative platform enabling creators, artists, gaming studios, and media businesses to access credit against their digital IP, today announced a strategic partnership with Aptos Foundation and Aptos Labs. As part of the collaboration, CreatorFi will launch its platform on Aptos, one of the fastest-growing Layer 1 blockchains, and receive a total of $2 million in strategic funding to accelerate growth.

The partnership positions CreatorFi as a first-of-its-kind stablecoin-based lending platform, enabling creators and businesses to borrow and receive payouts entirely in USDC. By leveraging Aptos' cross-chain transfer protocols and fiat on/off ramps, CreatorFi brings seamless, capital-efficient lending to the creator economy.

"Our mission has always been to unlock the value of creator IP and make access to capital simple, efficient, and global," said Jack Cameron, Chief Business Officer and co-founder of CreatorFi. "Partnering with Aptos Foundation and Aptos Labs allows us to scale this mission on a blockchain that shares our vision for on-chain finance, stablecoin-powered transactions, and real economic activity. Together, we're not just building credit products for creators—we're demonstrating how the future of global digital finance can work."

"CreatorFi is the first platform to intelligently underwrite and finance the growth of the creator economy, a massively successful and fast growing market that has been historically underserved by traditional lenders," said Ash Pampati, SVP, Head of Ecosystem at Aptos Foundation and former Global Head of Go-To-Market for YouTube Music. "This is exactly the kind of real-world, stablecoin-powered utility Aptos was built to support, and we're excited to help CreatorFi set a new standard for what onchain lending can achieve."

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Stablecoin Loan Infrastructure: CreatorFi embeds USDC directly into the credit workflow. Borrowers receive and repay loans in USDC, with optional fiat off-ramps, fully leveraging Aptos' integration of Circle's USDC and CCTP protocols.

CreatorFi embeds USDC directly into the credit workflow. Borrowers receive and repay loans in USDC, with optional fiat off-ramps, fully leveraging Aptos' integration of Circle's USDC and CCTP protocols. Proof of Credit on Aptos: CreatorFi targets creator IP cashflows as collateral, expanding Aptos' DeFi ecosystem beyond traditional lending verticals and diversifying its onchain credit stack.

CreatorFi targets creator IP cashflows as collateral, expanding Aptos' ecosystem beyond traditional lending verticals and diversifying its onchain credit stack. Unparalleled Marketing Reach: CreatorFi's borrower base spans billions of impressions across games, media, and content platforms, introducing Aptos to new audiences while demonstrating real-world utility.

CreatorFi's borrower base spans billions of impressions across games, media, and content platforms, introducing Aptos to new audiences while demonstrating real-world utility. Institutional-Grade Synergy: The platform complements Aptos Foundation's collaborations with institutional players, offering structured, yield-bearing products for regulated lenders and reinforcing the network as a hub for transparent web3 finance.

With a $25 million warehouse facility scalable to $100 million, CreatorFi's launch on Aptos demonstrates the practical, real-world adoption of stablecoin-powered credit solutions while amplifying Aptos' mission to become the home for onchain finance and cross-border digital money movement.

About CreatorFi

CreatorFi, by Insomnia Labs, is a fintech platform that transforms digital media revenue into credit-ready assets, providing creators, studios, and media businesses with risk-adjusted, pre-qualified financing. By embedding stablecoins into every step of its loan workflow, CreatorFi bridges traditional finance and the creator economy, enabling faster, more transparent access to capital.

About Aptos Foundation

Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development and ecosystem of the Aptos protocol. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. For more information about Aptos Foundation and its initiatives, users can visit: www.aptosnetwork.com.

About Aptos Labs

Aptos Labs is dedicated to creating network tooling and seamless usability for users of the Aptos network, a next-generation high-performance public Layer 1 blockchain. Aptos is backed by top-flight investors including a16z, Katie Haun, Apollo Global Management, Binance Labs, Dragonfly, PayPal Ventures, and Franklin Templeton Investments.

About Aptos Network

Aptos is a high-performance proof-of-stake layer-one blockchain. Aptos' breakthrough technology, scalable infrastructure and user safeguards are designed to power the next generation of financial systems by offering unparalleled high throughput and low latency that can scale to billions of users.

