CREATORS' KITCHEN AS SEEN ON TIKTOK* IS NOW AVAILABLE IN HUNDREDS OF NEW MARKETS

News provided by

Virtual Dining Concepts

09 Feb, 2024, 05:30 ET

FEATURING MENUS INSPIRED BY TIKTOK CREATORS AND 
BROUGHT TO YOU BY VIRTUAL DINING CONCEPTS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Dining Concepts, LLC (VDC), the industry leader in the virtual dining space, today announces the expansion of its CREATORS' KITCHEN AS SEEN ON TIKTOK brand in hundreds of new markets.   

Virtual Dining Concepts presents Creator's Kitchen As Seen on TikTok. Inspired by the hottest viral food trends on TikTok, the virtual restaurant is now available across the country.
VDC has partnered with top food content creators on TikTok for Creators' Kitchen As Seen On TikTok. The menu is inspired by the hottest viral food trends on TikTok, an extremely popular category on the short form video platform.  TikTok, with over 1 billion subscribers, provides a dynamic space for creators to post their original video content including recipes and food hacks. These culinary trend videos have exploded on TikTok generating hundreds-of-millions of views. 

Along with all the views, followers naturally want to try the recipes themselves. Creators' Kitchen As Seen On TikTok answers that call with a menu featuring the most popular dishes of the moment, delivered directly to the consumers' door.  The menu celebrates top creators and offers restaurants across the country the opportunity to opt-in, become a market partner, and participate in the hottest food trends.

"Working with TikTok creators to develop and market the menu of this brand has been an exciting endeavor.  Creators' Kitchen As Seen On TikTok will be our first virtual brand with an ever-changing menu," said VDC co-founder Robbie Earl.  "We believe Creators' Kitchen As Seen On TikTok has set a new standard. With creators steadily producing new recipes and content, Creators' Kitchen As Seen On TikTok will always be relevant and inspiring."

The menu draws upon the most popular viral food posts on TikTok and is designed to update according to the hottest current trends, therefore it will change frequently, ensuring that the brand remains fresh and relevant. The current menu items include viral hits such as:

Pasta Chips & Dips inspired by @bostonfoodgram
Baked Feta Pasta inspired by @feelgoodfoodie
Chopped Italian Sandwich inspired by @ninjacue
Crispy Lemon Chicken with Arugula inspired by @chefdonny
Creamy Shrimp Scampi Linguini inspired by @_jennadenise
Cajun Chicken Pasta inspired by @thewotondon
Italian Stuffed Bread Sandwich inspired by @justinpausutto
Fried Lasagna inspired by @rappingchef
Best Pasta Ever inspired by @everything_delish

And more….

To see if Creators' Kitchen As Seen On TikTok is available in your area and to check out the current menu, simply log onto your favorite food delivery app or visit www.creatorskitchenasseenontiktok.com to order directly from the website.

About Virtual Dining Concepts

Virtual Dining Concepts is the creator of virtual restaurant brands poised to expand the revenue of independent kitchens. The delivery-only infrastructure, exclusive online platform (with third-party delivery interface), and marketing strategy services guide existing restaurant operators from set-up to inception. Virtual Dining Concepts offers celebrity and non-celebrity backed brands with menus deriving from diverse cuisines. Menus are available for order online through their individual websites, proprietary apps, and most major third-party delivery services. For more information, please visit www.joinvdc.com

* "As Seen On TikTok" is used under license from TikTok, Inc., a California corporation

SOURCE Virtual Dining Concepts

