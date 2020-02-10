Creators of Glass Skin, Peach & Lily, Partners with Sandbridge, the Investors behind Farfetch and The RealReal

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach & Lily announces strategic growth investment from leading global consumer brand investor Sandbridge Capital.

Peach & Lily, founded in 2012 by Alicia Yoon, is known for building the K-Beauty phenomenon in the United States. In recent years, the company has launched two rapidly growing proprietary brands: Peach & Lily and Peach Slices, sold on peachandlily.com, at Ulta Beauty (Peach & Lily) and at CVS Pharmacy and Target (Peach Slices). Peach & Lily is a prestige brand celebrated for 100% worry-free formulas and iconic products like the Glass Skin Refining Serum and the Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask. Peach Slices is a mass brand known for clean, effective and fun treatments – such as its Acne Spot Dots and Citrus Honey Aqua Glow.

"Our mission is simple: to help people transform their skin," said Alicia Yoon, Founder & CEO of Peach & Lily. "Skincare normally comes with a lot of compromises. Effective, but harsh. Clean, but no results. We utilize the latest beauty technologies to create products that are gentle, highly effective, and worry-free. We are thrilled to partner with Sandbridge and Ken Suslow, as their unique approach to building authentic, iconic brands really resonated with us. Sandbridge's expertise and track record, and our shared values of customer focus and the highest quality standards, will enable us to fulfill our mission on a much larger scale."

Ken Suslow, Sandbridge Founding Managing Partner, added, "We are excited to partner with Alicia and her outstanding Peach & Lily team. Alicia is already well on her way to building an incredibly authentic premium brand, artfully blending natural ingredients and efficacy with a refreshingly innovative and modern approach to K-beauty. We see an ideal opportunity with the Peach & Lily brand to strategically leverage Sandbridge's global brand building capabilities in support of the company's trusted beauty platform and exceptional pipeline of new product innovation."

Peach & Lily plans to expand internationally, offer more content to its loyal community, and launch an exciting experiential offering for customers. Added Alicia Yoon: "You can expect new products and experiences that will bring our brands to life in new ways."

About Peach & Lily:

Peach & Lily is a rapidly growing beauty company founded in 2012 by Alicia Yoon, a Harvard Business School graduate with a background in finance and consulting and a passion for skincare. Alicia struggled with severe eczema for her entire life. She learned how to take back control of her skin while training and practicing as an esthetician in Korea and New York, and she is passionate about providing others with the right information and the right products to empower their own skincare journeys. Peach & Lily products are available on www.peachandlily.com and at Ulta Beauty. Sister-brand Peach Slices is available on www.peachandlily.com and at CVS Pharmacy and Target.

About Sandbridge:

Sandbridge Capital is a private investment firm with offices in Los Angeles and New York that invests exclusively in high growth global branded consumer companies, including representative strategic investments in Thom Browne, The RealReal, Youth to the People, ILIA, Rossignol, and Farfetch. Since its founding with the backing of an iconic group of consumer industry operators and advisors, Sandbridge has been strategically partnering with brands in the luxury, beauty, health and wellness, and disruptive consumer-based technology industries. For more information on Sandbridge, please visit http://www.sandbridgecap.com.

SOURCE Peach and Lily, Inc.

