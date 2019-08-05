Creators of NorthScope ERP Challenging the Status Quo of the Food ERP Industry

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry full of difficult-to-use, inefficient and slow software that requires never-ending implementations and high costs to customize, the Northlake Partners (NLP) is offering a different solution in the world of food ERP software. With their food manufacturing ERP software, NorthScope, the NLP operates on the refusal to overpromise and underdeliver, lie to make a sale and not put the customer first. Even though Managing Partners Tom Williams and Adam Herman have seen these tactics used in the industry for decades, Williams and Herman decided to challenge the status quo when they started their company over 10 years ago.

Constantly working towards their goal of enriching people's lives at work while helping companies run more efficiently, NLP aims to serve everyone in their ecosystem by offering "bug-free, hassle-free, lightning-fast business software." Driving these goals is NLP's belief that their job is to serve. They serve by offering software that is agile and flexible and a team that is responsive to user requests and treats customer problems as their own. They serve by challenging the status quo with a powerful ERP system that you can configure easily, fix mistakes that are made, and not put your company out of business to buy.

"Starting a company was based on the absolute feeling that we could do a better job at the same thing than the people out there doing it. We knew a lot about the industry and felt like we could turn that knowledge, plus our desire to do something bigger, into a better version of what we had been living previously," said Managing Partner Adam Herman. When asked about why it's important that NLP challenge the norms of standard ERP, Managing Partner Tom Williams said, "People, both customers and team members, shouldn't be miserable at work or feel undervalued doing remedial tasks. The computer is an amazing tool that can transform the impossible into the possible. We can help people be enriched at work while helping their companies run more efficiently. We sell the promise of a better future. This is a responsibility we do not take lightly as many people sell this but don't deliver."

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support the Alaska Seafood, Fruit and Vegetable, Aquaculture, and Primary Food Processing industries. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

