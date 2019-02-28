Creature Sightings at the NY Toy Fair!

From the designers at Wild Hair Creations™, each Creature sports their signature "troll" hair and necessary accessories. You'll recognize Sasquatch (A.K.A. Big Foot) with his handy camera at the ready for any potential Creature sightings. Hmmm…can someone tell him he is a Creature? He is joined by his friends Jersey Devil, Yeti, Chupacabra, Mothman, and Cthulhu.

Each Creature is approximately 5 ½" in height (including hair) with colorful packaging that represents each individual habitat, background story, and fun facts. The packages are definite "keepers" and almost as much fun as the Creatures themselves.

To introduce Legends and Lore, Wild Hair Creations™ has launched a new video to creatively bring together this far-flung group ranging from the peaks of the Himalayas to the hollows of West Virginia. Hairy, but not so scary…together they are a "sighting" you won't want to miss! Check it out at www.WildHairCreations.com.

The Creatures of Legends and Lore are available to retailers in Variety Packs (2 of each Creature, a total of 12 with counter display), in single Creature Packs (12 individual units of a single Creature with counter display), and individually. Please note that Cthulhu will only be available individually or as a Cthulhu counter display through Books-a-Million during the first 90 days of distribution.

Capture them all! Visit our Online Press Room at www.WildHairCreations.com/pages/creature-press for Creature details, including photos, stories, and more! Or contact Wild Hair Creations™, a division of Design Master Associates, Inc., at 800-322-7583.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tammy Kersey

tammykersey@designmasters.com

800-322-7583, ext. 300

