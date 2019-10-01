Creatures of Legends & Lore from Wild Hair Creations Now Available on Amazon

Great for cryptid lovers, Halloween enthusiasts, and kids of all ages, this infamous band of Creatures includes the fabled Sasquatch (AKA Bigfoot), Yeti, Cthulhu, Jersey Devil, Chupacabra and Mothman. Forget the made up stuff! These are REAL monsters, based on factual legends and collaborated stories.

Each collectible Creature is 5" tall (including hair) with stories to tell. Lore and fun facts are included on the packaging, like the harrowing encounters of residents from Point Pleasant, West Virginia, who claim to have seen the prophetic Mothman. Or the 1990's newspapers talking about the first sightings of El Chupacabra, otherwise known as the "Goat Sucker." And Jersey Devil? Well, let's just say his momma would have a tale to tell!

For more details, visit the Wild Hair Creations website and watch the Creature Adventure video Finding Friends. Happy hunting!

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tammy Kersey

tammykersey@designmasters.com

757-566-8500 ext. 300

757-870-3617

SOURCE Design Master Associates, Inc.

Related Links

https://designmasters.com

