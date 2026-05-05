Creatv Announces Five Clinical Data Presentations at ASCO 2026

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatv Bio, a Division of Creatv MicroTech, Inc. ("Creatv"), a cancer diagnostic blood testing company, is pleased to announce one poster presentation and four poster abstracts in conjunction with it's pharmaceutical company collaborators at the upcoming 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting, May 29-June 2, 2026, McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois.

Abstract Title: Monitoring blood-based biomarkers as early predictors of progression-free survival in a randomized Bria-ABC phase 3 trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer: An ongoing analysis.

Abstract: 2652

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Poster Board: 442

Date and Time: May 30, 2026, 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT

Poster Abstracts in Collaboration with BriaCell, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology drug company,

Abstract Title: Monitoring PD-L1 expression in circulating cancer associated cells for prediction of clinical outcomes in metastatic breast cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Abstract: e14535

Abstract Title: Liquid biopsy to stratify metastatic breast cancer progression risk using multi-analyte cell subtyping prior to systemic therapy.

Abstract: e15525

Poster Abstracts in Collaboration with CytoDyn, a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for cancer.

Abstract Title: Safety and 5-year survival following treatment with leronlimab plus physician's choice combination therapy in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Abstract: e14535

Abstract Title: Leronlimab in combination with trifluridine/tipiracil (TAS-102) plus bevacizumab for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): The phase 2 CLOVER study.

Abstract: e13109

Creatv Bio's LifeTracDx® blood test, described in the abstracts above, was used in the various studies to rapidly develop companion/complementary diagnostic tools for specific cancer therapies and provided continuous monitoring of cancer patients for pharmaceutical companies to optimize therapy regimes.

About Creatv Bio

Creatv Bio is a CLIA-certified cancer diagnostics company providing laboratory testing services to pharmaceutical and research partners, as well as to patients for research and investigational purposes.

The LifeTracDx® blood test is an analytically validated assay under ongoing research and development. Current research applications include evaluation of circulating biomarkers in oncology to support translational and exploratory studies.

The assay is intended for research and investigational use only and is not intended for use in clinical diagnosis, prognosis, treatment selection, or disease monitoring.

For our research studies and complete listing of peer-reviewed publications and scientific posters, please visit our website at creatvbio.com.

Creatv contacts :

Daniel L Adams Ron Baker Chief Scientific Officer Chief Business Officer [email protected] [email protected] 732-783-7132 (office) 301-785-5185 (mobile)

SOURCE Creatv MicroTech, Inc.