CREATV BIO PRESENTS CANCER SCREENING AND CANCER DIAGNOSTICS DATA AT 1ST INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON POLYPLOID GIANT CANCER CELLS

HOUSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatv Bio, A Division of Creatv MicroTech, Inc. (Creatv), (https://creatvbio.com/) and collaborators were invited to present clinical data from Creatv's blood test for cancer screening and diagnostics at the 1st International Conference on Polyploid Giant Cancer Cells: Biology and Clinical Applications – held February 16 and 17 at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

This conference brought together for the first-time international researchers and clinicians to discuss the biology and clinical applications of Polyploid Giant Cancer Cells (PGCCs) and the role they may play in cancer. The Conference featured 28 presentations on PGCCs and more than a dozen posters.

Steven Lin, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Thoracic Radiation Oncology at MD Anderson presented his Polyploid Giant Cancer Cell test data in lung cancer from a collaboration with Creatv titled "Blood PGCCs in Lung Cancer Prognosis and Clinical Outcome," showing that PGCCs can accurately identify patients that will most likely benefit from PD-L1 immunotherapies in both early-stage and metastatic disease.

Daniel Gironda, Creatv's Wake Forest University collaborator and former Intern, presented his pan-cancer PGCCs results, "Hypertrophy of Polyploid Cancer Associated Macrophage-Like Cells (CAMLs) in Circulation Correlates with Multi-Organ Metastatic Spread in Human Solid Tumors" showing that PGCCs can (i) predict treatment response within 30 days of receiving a new therapy in any solid tumor type, (ii) predict a cancer's aggressiveness and multi-organ metastasis, and (iii) provide a universal companion diagnostics tool using blood instead of tissue from patients.

Creatv also presented posters on (1) screening multiple cancers at the same time by blood test, while demonstrating that the detection rate of cancer in stage 1 is nearly 80% and (2) showing data that PD-L1 expression on circulating tumor associated macrophage polyploids can predict patient outcomes in metastatic breast cancer.

"The use of biomarkers like PGCCs holds great promise in helping clinicians determine whether a patient is responding to a specific therapy in a timely manner," remarked Dr. Cha-Mei Tang, President and CEO of Creatv Bio. "These results are quite encouraging and give clinicians another tool to help guide their treatment of cancer patients."

About Creatv Bio

Creatv Bio, a Division of Creatv MicroTech, Inc, is a cancer screening and cancer diagnostics laboratory for all solid tumors. In 2014, Creatv was the first group to publish that PGCCs can be found in the blood of cancer patients and named them circulating Cancer Associated Macrophage-like Cells (CAMLs). Since this original publication, our assays and clinical results have been validated by dozens of independent groups worldwide and in thousands of patients across an array of solid tumor types.

