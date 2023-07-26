CREC Adds Senior Talent to Support Growing Multifamily Investment Platform

Welcomes Levi Williamson as Director of Business Development and O'Neil Graham as Director of Facilities Management

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREC Real Estate, LLC ("CREC"), a private equity real estate investment firm, today announced that Levi Williamson has joined as Director of Business Development. Williamson will focus on fundraising and growing the firm's relationships with institutional investors and financial intermediaries, in North America and globally.

Williamson joins CREC with a 17-year track record of raising capital across numerous private and public investment vehicles. Most recently, as Director of Business Development at Optima Asset Management LLC, a $1.8 billion hedge fund, he was responsible for fundraising in the U.S. and Canada. Previously, he was a Director of Intermediary Distribution at BMO Global Asset Management's U.S. arm. Over the course of his career, Williamson has raised over $4.5 billion and managed relationships with institutional investors including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, and family offices at additional firms including JPMorgan Asset Management, Pzena Investment Management, Miller/Howard Investments and Nuveen Investments. Williamson earned his Master of Accounting and Financial Management from Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics Management from Ohio Wesleyan University.

O'Neil Graham has joined the firm in the position of Director of Facilities Management and is responsible for the oversight and management of CREC's multifamily portfolio facility operations. He was previously Capital Project Manager and Regional Facilities Manager at GoldOller Real Estate Investments, a multifamily real estate investment company with properties across the US.

"CREC has a dedicated and cohesive team with a wealth of knowledge across all aspects of the real estate investment cycle and, with the addition of Levi and O'Neil, we continue to strengthen our collective skills from the investor-level to the property-level," said Aaron Dixon, President at CREC. "Levi and O'Neil are valuable additions to our Capital Markets and Asset Management teams, and we welcome them to the firm."

ABOUT CREC

CREC Real Estate, LLC (CREC) is a private equity real estate investment firm. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the firm sponsors real estate investments through its private fund and private placement offerings and has more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management. Employing a value-add strategy, the firm specializes in multifamily investment in secondary cities throughout the United States. Since CREC's inception in 2001, it has closed on 60 investments across 19 states. For additional information please visit www.crecrealestate.com.

