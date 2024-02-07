CREC Real Estate Hires Kurt Gatterdam as Controller

News provided by

CREC Real Estate, LLC

07 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

With over 20 years of finance experience, Gatterdam will oversee firmwide accounting activities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CREC Real Estate, LLC ("CREC"), a private equity real estate investment firm, today announced that Kurt Gatterdam has joined the firm as Controller to oversee all accounting activities, including cash, investment and risk management, for CREC and its affiliate property management company, Fourth Street Residential.

"Kurt has a demonstrated expertise ranging from treasury and risk management to operations and process improvement, and we believe this expertise aligns with our needs as a firm both now and as we continue to grow," said Aaron Dixon, President at CREC. "We welcome Kurt to CREC and look forward to his leadership and contributions."

Gatterdam brings over 20 years of finance experience gained across a variety of industries and at both privately and publicly held organizations. Prior to his role at CREC, Gatterdam served as Chief Financial Officer at NAI Ohio Equities, a full service commercial real estate company, and Vice President of Finance for Fillmore Capital Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate and private debt alternative investment company. He has also held numerous Treasurer roles at companies including Papa John's International, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and Tween Brands, Inc.

Gatterdam holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the Ohio State University Fisher College of Business, and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Ohio University. He also holds Certified Public Accountant and Certified Treasury Professional credentials, and serves as a volunteer coach for Handshake America, a national nonprofit providing life coaching for high school student athletes.

ABOUT CREC
CREC Real Estate, LLC (CREC) is a private equity real estate investment firm. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the firm sponsors real estate investments through its private fund and private placement offerings and has more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management. Employing a value-add strategy, the firm specializes in multifamily investment in secondary cities throughout the United States. Since CREC's inception in 2001, it has closed on 60 investments across 19 states. For additional information please visit www.crecrealestate.com.

Contact
Lisa Baker
Lambert
603.868.1967
[email protected]

Megan Bowman
Lambert
616.258.5763
[email protected]

SOURCE CREC Real Estate, LLC

