CREC Real Estate Hires Michele Chadwell as Vice President of Human Resources

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREC Real Estate, LLC ("CREC"), a private equity real estate investment firm, today announced that Michele Chadwell has been hired as Vice President of Human Resources. Entering this new position at CREC, Chadwell will support recruitment and hiring efforts for the firm and its affiliate property management company, Fourth Street Residential, as part of CREC's expansion.

Chadwell joins CREC with 17 years of leadership in human resources, which she gained as Director of Human Resources at Scioto Country Club, overseeing payroll, benefit administration, health and wellness initiatives, unemployment, recruitment and training for over 350 employees. Previously, she served as a Financial Manager for Bishop Hartley High School. Chadwell holds an Associate's Degree in Financial Management from Columbus State Community College and a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources from Franklin University.

"Our firm has nearly doubled its headcount in the last year, and through expanding our human resources department, we're continuing to reinvest into our business to fuel continued talent acquisition, employee retention and professional development," said Aaron Dixon, President at CREC. "We're excited to welcome Michele in this new position to support the recruitment of top-notch candidates for our CREC and Fourth Street teams."

ABOUT CREC

CREC Real Estate, LLC (CREC) is a private equity real estate investment firm. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the firm sponsors real estate investments through its private fund and private placement offerings and has more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management. Employing a value-add strategy, the firm specializes in multifamily investment in secondary cities throughout the United States. Since CREC's inception in 2001, it has closed on 60 investments across 19 states. For additional information please visit www.crecrealestate.com.

