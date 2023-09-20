CREC Real Estate Hires Michele Chadwell as Vice President of Human Resources

News provided by

CREC Real Estate, LLC

20 Sep, 2023, 10:58 ET

Chadwell will support hiring and recruitment efforts firmwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREC Real Estate, LLC ("CREC"), a private equity real estate investment firm, today announced that Michele Chadwell has been hired as Vice President of Human Resources. Entering this new position at CREC, Chadwell will support recruitment and hiring efforts for the firm and its affiliate property management company, Fourth Street Residential, as part of CREC's expansion.

Chadwell joins CREC with 17 years of leadership in human resources, which she gained as Director of Human Resources at Scioto Country Club, overseeing payroll, benefit administration, health and wellness initiatives, unemployment, recruitment and training for over 350 employees. Previously, she served as a Financial Manager for Bishop Hartley High School. Chadwell holds an Associate's Degree in Financial Management from Columbus State Community College and a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources from Franklin University.

"Our firm has nearly doubled its headcount in the last year, and through expanding our human resources department, we're continuing to reinvest into our business to fuel continued talent acquisition, employee retention and professional development," said Aaron Dixon, President at CREC. "We're excited to welcome Michele in this new position to support the recruitment of top-notch candidates for our CREC and Fourth Street teams."

ABOUT CREC
CREC Real Estate, LLC (CREC) is a private equity real estate investment firm. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the firm sponsors real estate investments through its private fund and private placement offerings and has more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management. Employing a value-add strategy, the firm specializes in multifamily investment in secondary cities throughout the United States. Since CREC's inception in 2001, it has closed on 60 investments across 19 states. For additional information please visit www.crecrealestate.com.

Contact
Lisa Baker
Lambert
603.868.1967
[email protected]

Megan Bowman
Lambert
616.258.5763
[email protected]

SOURCE CREC Real Estate, LLC

Also from this source

CREC Adds Senior Talent to Support Growing Multifamily Investment Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.