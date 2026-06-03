CRED iQ and TractIQ Expand Partnership to Bring $50B of Self-Storage Performance Data into AI Workflows

AI Integration embeds curated CRED iQ CMBS performance data inside TractIQ's platform and AI Connector

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, the data and intelligence platform powering the securitized commercial real estate market, today announced an expanded partnership with TractIQ, the leading data platform purpose-built for the self-storage industry. The agreement also marks CRED iQ's first pure-data reseller partnership and extends its participation into one of CRE's fastest-growing specialty sectors.

Under the partnership, TractIQ will integrate CRED iQ's self-storage CMBS performance, valuation, and market data into its self-storage workflows. TractIQ customers gain facility-level financials on more than 4,000 stores representing $50 billion in CMBS-financed self-storage assets.

The same data is accessible through the TractIQ AI Connector, allowing analysts, asset managers, and operators to query CRED iQ's intelligence inside Claude, ChatGPT, and any other MCP-compatible AI tool, with verified answers landing directly in the Excel models and PowerPoint memos customers are already building.

"TractIQ has built something genuinely impressive in self-storage. A platform rooted in deep sector expertise, rigorous methodology, and real innovation," said Mike Haas, CEO of CRED iQ. "This is exactly the kind of partnership that shows what CRED iQ data can do when it powers a specialized solution. Operators and investors in self-storage will feel the difference."

Michael Haas, Founder & CEO, CRED iQ

"Quality data powers the best storage decisions, and CMBS is one of the highest-signal datasets in commercial real estate," said Noah Starr, founder and CEO of TractIQ. "Bringing CRED iQ's data into TractIQ, and into the AI Connector, means our customers get verified occupancy and financial performance data sitting right next to rates, supply, and demand drivers in the tools they already use. This fundamentally changes how self-storage gets underwritten."

Noah Starr, founder and CEO of TractIQ

Institutional operators including MyPlace Self-Storage and Store Here already run TractIQ across their underwriting and portfolio workflows, and benefit from the deeper CRED iQ data layer at the core of every analysis.

The AI Connector integration is a natural extension of CRED iQ's strategy of making its data accessible wherever decisions get made, including inside the AI tools and workflows reshaping commercial real estate.

About CRED iQ

CRED iQ is the enterprise data and intelligence platform powering the securitized commercial real estate market, spanning CMBS, SASB, CRE CLO, and GSE/Agency Multifamily. Delivered via web platform, API, bulk feeds, and MCP server, CRED iQ is the data provider of choice for institutional market participants and the canonical data layer for AI-driven CRE workflows. Learn more at www.crediq.com.

About TractIQ

TractIQ powers institutional self-storage decisions across 70,000+ facilities and combines facility-level occupancy and financials with owner data, rental comps, and supply analytics. The TractIQ AI Connector puts that data inside Excel, PowerPoint, Claude, and ChatGPT for instant model population and institutional-grade memos. TractIQ is the official data provider of the Self-Storage Almanac and is trusted by Brookfield, Public Storage, Nuveen, 10 Federal, SAM, and other leading groups.

SOURCE CRED iQ