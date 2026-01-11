CRED iQ Launches Private Institutional Data Portal for a Leading Global Bank

CRED iQ Expands FUSION Platform with Large-Scale Private CRE Loan Data Integration

PHILADELPHIA and MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, a rapidly growing data and analytics platform focused on Commercial Real Estate (CRE) finance, today announced a major expansion of its FUSION platform with the successful ingestion and normalization of a large portfolio of private CRE loan data. This milestone strengthens the platform's foundation for advanced analytics, portfolio surveillance, risk management, and AI-driven insights.

Private CRE loan data has historically been fragmented and difficult to analyze at scale. By integrating this data directly into its core infrastructure, CRED iQ enables clients to evaluate private and public CRE debt within a single, unified environment—eliminating silos and increasing transparency across portfolios.

"This is a meaningful step forward for CRE data and analytics," said Michael Haas, Founder and CEO of CRED iQ. "Private loan data has long lacked standardization. Bringing it into CRED iQ's normalized platform allows our clients to build stronger risk models, gain deeper portfolio intelligence, and unlock powerful new AI capabilities across the CRE debt market."

CRED iQ's FUSION platform unifies proprietary private loan data with the company's comprehensive foundational dataset, which covers 100% of the U.S. securitized and agency CRE markets, as well as private mortgages and county assessor data spanning more than 150 million properties nationwide. The result is a single, intuitive experience for analyzing performance, exposure, and valuation across both public and private markets.

"For too long, CRE professionals have relied on a patchwork of data providers and disconnected workflows," Haas added. "FUSION brings these critical datasets together, saving clients time while adding new dimensions of insight to their decision-making."

"Our clients are reducing the cost and complexity of data aggregation while significantly enhancing their risk and valuation frameworks," said Chris Aronson, Chief Commercial Officer of CRED iQ.

This platform expansion also supports CRED iQ's growing AI roadmap, enabling more advanced forecasting, anomaly detection, and portfolio-level intelligence. In connection with these developments, CRED iQ expects to achieve SOC 2 certification later this quarter, reinforcing the company's commitment to enterprise-grade security and data governance.

CRED iQ is marking this milestone during the CREFC Annual Meeting, alongside clients and partners leveraging the FUSION platform to navigate an evolving CRE market.

CRED iQ provides commercial real estate data, analytics, and technology solutions that deliver a unified view of CRE debt markets for lenders, investors, and asset managers.

