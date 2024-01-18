CRED iQ Expands its Product Team and Announces the Opening of its New Headquarters

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, the fastest growing provider of commercial real estate (CRE) data, analytics and valuation is pleased to announce the opening of its new global headquarters in Wayne, PA, 20 miles outside of Philadelphia. In addition, CRED iQ has added CRE & CMBS veteran Rick Fontana to its Product team.

"As CRED iQ prepares for a fresh slate of new products and offerings in the first quarter, our new headquarters in Wayne will help accommodate the previously announced and anticipated staff expansions" noted Chris Aronson, Chief Commercial Officer. 

The modern office complex will nearly triple the previous square footage and includes expanded conference facilities and digital platforms. CRED iQ anticipates further expansion in the future which can be well-accommodated within the 40-acre, 376,000 square foot campus in Wayne that was recently rebranded as Eagle Yards by its new owner, Haverford Properties.

CRED iQ is also announcing that Rick Fontana has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor.

Rick's background spans the CRE Finance ecosystem and includes deep experience in analytics, fixed income, CMBS and CRE product development. Over his career he has served in key leadership roles at Fortis Investments, TD Securities and Bloomberg.

"Rick adds vital depth and experience to our team as we continue to deepen the sophistication of our product offerings" noted Michael Haas, CEO and Founder of CRED iQ.

"I am thrilled to reunite with Mike and join this exceptional team at CRED iQ" adds Fontana "I have been watching the business evolve and I look forward contributing and hopefully accelerating their success."

Rick will be based in New York City.

About CRED iQ

CRED iQ is a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation platform providing actionable intelligence to CRE and capital markets investors, lenders, brokers, owners and advisors. If you would like to learn more about CRED iQ's products and services, visit us at cred-iq.com

SOURCE CRED iQ

