CRED iQ Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Client Officer

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA and LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, the fastest growing platform in Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") finance, is excited to announce the addition of Nikki Kirk as Chief Client Officer. In this role, Kirk will oversee all client relationships and continue to build CRED iQ's Client Success team. She will also play a critical role in strategic opportunities for the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nikki to CRED iQ as our client base continues to grow," said Mike Haas, Founder and CEO of CRED iQ. "Her experience and leadership will be crucial to our future success. We are lucky to have her joining our senior team."

Bringing a wealth of experience in the CRE ecosystem, with a notable focus on data and analytics, Nikki Kirk's background includes positions at top companies such as CBRE, Gibson Dunn, and Colliers. Most recently, she served as Chief Strategy Officer at Parceled, a highly innovative Real Estate Data and Enablement business.

Chris Aronson, Chief Commercial Officer, added "Nikki and I worked together previously, and I quickly realized her ability to connect and collaborate with clients was truly exceptional. We look forward to her leadership as she plays a central role in shaping the future of CRED iQ."

Kirk also expressed her excitement about joining the company, stating "I am delighted to join CRED iQ during this exciting period of growth. I look forward to working closely with the CRED iQ team and, most importantly, partnering with our clients to continue building an innovative product."

Nikki Kirk will officially join the CRED iQ team on June 10th and will also be in attendance at the upcoming CREFC Annual Meeting in New York City, where she will have the opportunity to meet and greet clients.

