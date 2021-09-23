CRED iQ Launches Commercial Real Estate Comps Software

Developed using a proprietary algorithm, the software selects similar properties from CRED iQ's data set based on several property and loan factors and assigns a score based on the relevance of each comp. The software automatically generates comps for properties in the CRED iQ database. Users can also enter property details to generate comps for almost any commercial property in the US.

Co-Founder Michael Haas says "Our platform was built using the latest data lake technologies so that commercial real estate professionals could instantly access relevant, timely, and verified property and loan data. The comps technology allows users to quickly gauge market fundamentals or underwrite a specific loan using detailed financials from intelligent market comps with a few clicks."

"We developed this tool to provide a convenient way for users to compare performance, valuation and loan characteristics for any commercial property with its competitive set." Explains Co-Founder Bill Petersen. "Users have access to comps for all properties within our database, or search and generate comps for almost any commercial property in the country."

Access the new software with a free 7-day trial by registering here.

About CRED iQ

CRED iQ is a commercial real estate data, analytics and valuation platform serving professionals across the CRE investment, brokerage, and lending industries. Updated monthly, CRED iQ's robust database is powered by over $1.5 trillion of loan and property data from the securitized universe. CRED iQ tracks data on CMBS Conduit, SBLL, CRE CLO, and Agency debt combined with verified borrower and true ownership contact details. Headquartered in Radnor, PA, the company also has offices in Dallas and Portland, OR.

