CRED iQ Launches NOLAN: Real-Time Loan Analytics for CRE Originations

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, a rapidly expanding data and analytics platform specializing in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) finance, is excited to announce the introduction of NOLAN, a game-changing product offering real-time loan analytics for new CRE loan originations. This innovative product aims to equip industry professionals with the tools they need to navigate the dynamic CRE finance landscape.

As the CRE market experiences a surge in new deal issuances, driven in part by falling interest rates, the demand for timely and insightful data has never been greater. NOLAN, short for Newly Originated Loan Analytics & Notifications, addresses this need by delivering comprehensive new issuance data to CRED iQ Enterprise clients in near real-time.

"NOLAN provides a comprehensive and user-friendly way to access the most current data on new CRE loan originations. With NOLAN, our users will have the information they need to identify the most promising investment opportunities," said Mike Haas, Founder & CEO, "and make informed lending decisions."

Upon a new loan origination, subscribers receive a detailed Excel workbook directly to their inbox, containing all essential loan & property data points, including underwritten financials, cap rates, interest rates, maturity dates, balances, and additional loan terms. One of NOLAN's standout features is its ability to normalize data across various financing types, allowing users to effortlessly sort, analyze, and extract critical metrics from new loan originations. This empowers stakeholders across the board, from acquisition and underwriting to asset management and disposition, to make well-informed decisions based on the most up-to-date information.

CRED iQ's position as an official market data provider to the securitized and agency CRE markets uniquely positions the company to offer this level of insight. With coverage spanning the entire loan universe, including CMBS, CRE CLO, SBLL, and all Agency/GSE loans, CRED iQ's platform normalizes multiple data streams in real-time. This means that CRED iQ users are among the first to know about new market developments, giving them a significant edge in a fast-paced industry.

The development of NOLAN was driven by direct feedback from CRED iQ's clientele, who expressed a pressing need for recent transaction data in today's constantly shifting market. By providing this data in a readily accessible and analyzable format, NOLAN empowers clients to refine their models and make more informed decisions across all stages of the CRE investment lifecycle.

CRED iQ is more than just a data provider; it's a strategic partner for CRE and finance professionals. With a database encompassing over $2.3 trillion in CRE loans, CRED iQ grants instant access to a vast repository of financial data and analytics covering millions of properties across every market. The company's data and analytical capabilities play a vital role in assisting investors, lenders, and brokers in making informed and strategic decisions that are crucial to their success.

To learn more about NOLAN and how it can benefit your business, please visit https://pages.cred-iq.com/nolan.

About CRED iQ is a market data provider that offers a robust suite of data and software solutions tailored for commercial real estate and finance professionals.

