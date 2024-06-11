CRED iQ Partners with MSCI to Enhance its Growing FUSION Portal Solution

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, the fastest growing platform in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) finance, is announcing a new formal agreement with MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. This partnership marks an exciting development and offers tremendous value to clients of MSCI and the wider CRE ecosystem.

The new agreement enables MSCI clients with applicable subscriptions to access the MSCI (RCA legacy) data on CRED iQ's popular FUSION portal solution. "MSCI has earned a stellar reputation throughout the world and across the CRE community," expressed Mike Haas, CEO and Founder of CRED iQ, "We are thrilled and honored to formalize our relationship and governance under this new strategic agreement."

CRED iQ's FUSION portal solution is licensed to clients who then customize the experience to fulfill their own requirements and protocol. FUSION is known for its ability to seamlessly integrate and normalize multiple third-party and proprietary data sources, delivering a breakthrough unified experience. Users leverage robust analytics tools, including integrated valuation and refinance models to deeply analyze and model the data.

Chris Aronson, Chief Commercial Officer of CRED iQ, added, "MSCI's data, analytics, and insights are mission-critical to so many organizations. It is a great privilege to expand MSCI's presence on FUSION and deepen our collaboration."

CRED iQ is not a reseller of MSCI data. Instead, clients leverage their MSCI agreements to enable the integration with the FUSION platform.

CRED iQ is an official market data provider for the Commercial Real Estate and financial industries. Powered by over $2.3 trillion in loan and transaction data that includes all property types and geographies.

CRE professionals leverage CRED iQ for a wide spectrum of use cases such as uncovering acquisition & lending opportunities, market analysis, underwriting, and risk management. Please visit https://cred-iq.com

