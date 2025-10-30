CredCore Secures Win in Banking Category at 2025 Money20/20 Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CredCore, a pioneer in credit-infrastructure technology, announced that it had been named a winner in the Banking category at the 2025 Money20/20 Awards, a hallmark event recognizing transformative innovation in fintech. This recognition underscores CredCore's mission to modernize credit markets through AI‐native infrastructure software.

Out of over 100 entrants and following multiple rounds of rigorous evaluation, CredCore's entry stood out in a category featuring prominent public and private companies including FICO, J.P. Morgan Payments, Revolut, Better, NuBank and Oscilar.

"This win affirms the belief that inspired CredCore's founding: credit markets deserve the same intelligence, speed and transparency that technology has brought to every other asset class," said Karthik Nandyal, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of CredCore. "We're honored that the judges resonated with our vision, echoing our belief that the modernization of credit is one of the next great transformations in Finance," said Saumil Annegiri, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of CredCore.

CredCore's AI-native software platform converts unstructured credit-deal documentation into actionable intelligence, accelerating deal cycles, surfacing hidden risks, and freeing teams from manual reviews, all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance. Today, the platform supports asset managers representing more than $1 trillion in AUM across structured and private credit, serving as a force multiplier that enables deal teams to double capacity without additional headcount.

The Money20/20 Awards, backed by a world-class jury and rigorous evaluation process, recognize companies that are shaping industry, breaking new ground and setting the standard for excellence in fintech globally.

About CredCore

CredCore powers the credit ecosystem with its AI-native software for debt. Built for lenders, investors, borrowers, and rating agencies, the platform converts unstructured deal documents into structured intelligence in minutes. Trained on $5 trillion of agreements and validated by experts, it delivers the accuracy and governance institutions demand. With SOC 2, ISO 27000, and ISO/IEC 42001 certifications, CredCore safeguards data with industry-leading security and compliance. (www.credcore.com)

About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 is where the world's fintech leaders convene to grow their businesses. Each year, the world's top banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and fintech leaders gather across its global shows to forge industry-shaping deals, partnerships, and innovations. (Money 20/20 Awards)

