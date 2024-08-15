Credelio® (lotilaner) Kills Ticks 2x as Fast as Simparica TRIO® (sarolaner, moxidectin and pyrantel) and NexGard® (afoxolaner)

Study finds that the aggressive lone star tick is no match for Credelio

GREENFIELD, Ind., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasites & Vectors, a leading peer-reviewed journal focused on parasites and vector-borne pathogens published the results of a head-to-head study demonstrating that Credelio, a prescription flea and tick protection product from Elanco Animal Health, has the fastest initial speed of tick kill in just 12 hours and sustains that advantage throughout the dosing interval.1,2,3 According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), during 2019 – 2022, state and local health departments reported more than 45,000 human cases of tickborne disease to CDC.4 The Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC) recommends using products on pets that kill and/or repel ticks before pathogens are transmitted.5

Dr. Kathryn Reif, Bailey-Goodwin Endowed Associate Professor in Parasitology at Auburn University, highlights the importance of the study findings. The 2023 head-to-head study compared three popular prescription flea and tick treatment products for dogs, Credelio (lotilaner), Simparica TRIO (sarolaner, moxidectin, pyrantel), and NexGard (afoxolaner), tracking the comparative data for the relative speeds of kill of Amblyomma americanum (lone star tick).

The 2023 head-to-head study compared three popular prescription flea and tick treatment products for dogs, Credelio (lotilaner), Simparica TRIO (sarolaner, moxidectin, pyrantel), and NexGard (afoxolaner), tracking the comparative data for the relative speeds of kill of Amblyomma americanum (lone star tick) – an aggressive and expanding tick found in the United States that is one of the hardest to kill. Not only is this tick hard to kill, but it can also transmit dangerous disease-causing pathogens to pets and people. The CDC recently provided in-depth tick surveillance information regarding the aggressive nature of the lone star tick that can bite humans and transmit bacterial and viral pathogens, as well as cause alpha-gal syndrome (red meat allergy).6

"The results of this head-to-head study establishes Credelio as the front runner in speed of tick kill in prescription flea and tick treatment products for dogs.1 This is important because the longer a tick is attached, the greater the risk of pathogen transmission," said Dr. Kathryn Reif, Bailey-Goodwin Endowed Associate Professor in Parasitology at Auburn University. "These pathogens can cause serious diseases, such as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and ehrlichiosis, so it is critical that veterinarians talk with pet owners about year-round parasite protection. Credelio's rapid and sustained speed of tick kill helps protect pets against pathogen-carrying ticks which can result in dangerous diseases."1

The study included dogs that were randomly allocated to one of four treatment groups: Credelio, Simparica TRIO, NexGard or untreated control.

Live tick counts were performed on dogs by blinded investigators during regular intervals. 1

The study results found that by all 12-hour evaluation intervals, only the Credelio group significantly reduced lone star ticks as compared to the untreated control group.

The study observed that the Simparica TRIO and NexGard groups were not significantly different from the untreated control group by any of the 12-hour evaluation intervals.

The study also showed that Credelio significantly reduced ticks at all 12- and 24-hour evaluation time points and only Credelio provides a rapid speed of kill throughout the entire month-long treatment period. 1,2,3

Of the evaluated products, only Credelio killed ticks as fast at the end of the month as at the beginning of the month.

"This study sets Credelio apart from competitors as it maintains a rapid speed of tick kill throughout the entire monthly dosing period," said David Gosche, DVM, Elanco Sr. Director of Technical Marketing.1,2,3 "This product maintains consistent levels of efficacy in tick kill throughout the month, outperforming the competitors tested." 1,2,3

Learn more about Credelio for dogs here. To read the full study findings, click here.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability Initiatives –all to advance the health of animals, people, and the planet.

CREDELIO INDICATIONS

Credelio kills adult fleas and is indicated for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations (Ctenocephalides felis) and the treatment and control of tick infestations [Amblyomma americanum (lone star tick), Dermacentor variabilis (American dog tick), Ixodes scapularis (black-legged tick) and Rhipicephalus sanguineus (brown dog tick)] for one month in dogs and puppies 8 weeks of age and older and weighing 4.4 pounds or greater.

CREDELIO IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Lotilaner is a member of the isoxazoline class. This class has been associated with neurologic adverse reactions including tremors, ataxia, and seizures. Seizures have been reported in dogs receiving this class of drugs, even in dogs without a history of seizures. Use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic disorders. The safe use of Credelio in breeding, pregnant or lactating dogs has not been evaluated. The most frequently reported adverse reactions are weight loss, elevated blood urea nitrogen, polyuria, and diarrhea. For full prescribing information see Credelio package insert.

NexGard is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. Simparica TRIO is a registered trademark of Zoetis Services LLC.

Credelio, Elanco and the diagonal bar logo are trademarks of Elanco or its affiliates. Other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners. © 2024 Elanco or its affiliates

PM-US-24-1168

1 Ambylomma americanum (lone star tick)

2 Reif KE, Kollasch TM, Neilson JC, Herrin BH, Ryan WG, Bell MC, Beltz MS, Dryden MW, Jesudoss Chelladurai JRJ, Miller KR, Sutherland CJ. Comparative speed of kill provided by lotilaner (Credelio™), sarolaner (Simparica Trio™), and afoxolaner (NexGard™) to control Amblyomma americanum infestations on dogs. Parasite Vectors. 2024 Jul 20;17(1):313.

3 Based on the time to statistical significance vs control in a single study on days 21 and 28 for reinfestations.

4 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (n.d.). Tickborne Disease Surveillance Data Summary. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Retrieved August 8, 2024, from https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/data-research/facts-stats/tickborne-disease-surveillance-data-summary.html?CDC_AAref_Val=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fticks%2Fdata-summary%2Findex.html

5 Companion Animal Parasite Council | 2023 Annual Pet Parasite Forecasts (capcvet.org)

6 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (n.d.). Where Ticks Live. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Retrieved August 8, 2024, from https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/about/where-ticks-live.html

Investor Contact: Katy Grissom (317) 273-9284 [email protected]

Media Contact: Season Solorio (765) 316-0233 [email protected]

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health