Credence President and CEO Recognized with Federal 100 Award

VIENNA, Va., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credence is proud to share that our President and CEO, Prashant Gaur, has been named to the Federal 100, which recognizes excellence in federal IT.

Prashant Gaur, along with his business partner Sid Chowdhary, co-leads Credence. At $500 M+ annual revenue, Credence is one of the very few completely organically grown companies on the Washington Technology list of the Top 100 government services firms. The company practices servant leadership and has been a Washington Post Top Workplace for 4 years in a row, on the Inc. list of fastest growing companies 12 years in a row, and is a top company in the Washington Business Journal's list of most diverse companies.

Credence's motto is "Mission. Powered by Technology." With focus on defense, health, and humanitarian assistance, Credence's diverse client base includes the Air Force, Army, Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Agency for International Development, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Veterans Affairs, and our skill set spans AI, cloud, cybersecurity, systems engineering, intelligence, and medicine.

In 2023, with the growth in AI/ML and data analytics capabilities, Gaur focused on taking some of our key clients to the next level in mission success by integrating AI with a deep understanding of each client's mission, and Credence has shown measurable results.

Prior to Credence, Gaur had the honor to serve as a senior executive at the Pentagon and as president of ACT-IAC. Gaur also served as a principal at Unisys and was one of the youngest partners at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Gaur and his wife, Sangeeta, serve various philanthropic causes, including a lifelong commitment to Children's National Hospital, where Gaur serves on their Corporate Advisory Council.

"Sid and I are very thankful for the opportunity to serve our clients," said Gaur. "And we are especially honored to work with our wonderful teammates at Credence – to whom this award really belongs."

Credence provides innovative technology, health, development, engineering, and management solutions to support mission-critical programs for federal government customers. We are one of the nation's largest privately held government contractors.

