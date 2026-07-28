Credent Wealth Management Appoints Michael Kim, President & CEO of AssetMark, as Newest Independent Board Member

AUBURN, Ind., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CX Institutional, LLC d/b/a Credent Wealth Management (Credent), a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) headquartered in Indiana, today announced the appointment of Michael Kim, President and CEO of AssetMark, as their newest independent board member, effective July 28, 2026.

With over three decades of experience in financial services leadership, Kim has spent over 15 years at AssetMark, a $180 billion wealth management platform serving advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. His extensive knowledge of operations, investments, and intentional growth will sharpen Credent's strategic direction and help the firm maximize its impact and capitalize on future opportunities.

"We are excited to have Michael Kim joining our board of directors," Credent CEO David Hefty shares. "We're confident that the insights and expertise he brings to the table will help us elevate our client experience, propagate our mission, and remain innovative and adaptable."

Kim earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from UCLA and served at Transamerica and Fidelity Investments before starting as Senior Vice President at AssetMark in 2010.

"I'm honored to join Credent's board at an important stage in the firm's growth," said Michael Kim, President and CEO of AssetMark. "Through our work with advisors at AssetMark, I've seen how important thoughtful succession planning is to protecting client relationships, supporting long-term growth, and helping advisors realize the value of the businesses they have built. Credent has developed a strong, client-centered approach to that opportunity, and I look forward to working with David and the board as the firm continues to expand its impact."

Kim joins current board members David Hefty, Stacy Hefty, Dennis Kehoe, and Credent's strategic investor, Crestline Management, L.P. The board remains committed to perpetuating the firm's excellence in service, planning, and investment solutions as they expand on Credent's mission to guide clients throughout life's most important financial events. To spread that mission, they continue to position Credent as the succession planning firm of choice for advisors looking to capitalize on their life's work while ensuring their clients receive service and expertise above and beyond their expectations.

To learn more about Credent Wealth Management and their approach to serving clients and advisor partners, visit www.credentwealth.com.

About Credent Wealth Management

CX Institutional, LLC d/b/a Credent Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) headquartered in Indiana with over $4.5 billion in assets under management, offering a uniquely client-centric approach to wealth management through commission-free, transparent, and impactful financial planning and investment strategies. Since its inception in 2018, Credent has grown strategically through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions focused on providing advisors with a customized, cooperative transition as they build their succession plans. Credent's culture creates lasting, meaningful relationships, enabling advisors to do their best work while ensuring clients can maintain their standard of living without financial worry. Credent has been recognized on multiple industry lists, including Forbes' America's Top RIA Firms since 2023, Financial Advisor Magazine's RIA Ranking since 2024, and AdvisorHub's RIAs to Watch since 2023. They were also named as the InvestmentNews 2026 Employer of Choice. For more information, visit CredentWealth.com.

AssetMark and CX Institutional, LLC are separate and unaffiliated companies.

SOURCE Credent Wealth Management