Credent Wealth Management Named InvestmentNews Employer of Choice Award Winner, Recognized Across Leading Industry Awards

AUBURN, Ind., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CX Institutional, LLC d/b/a Credent Wealth Management (Credent), a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) headquartered in Indiana, today announced they were named Employer of Choice at the 2026 InvestmentNews Awards, recognizing the firm's commitment to building a workplace that supports career growth, professional development, and long-term success. The firm also earned recognition across several other industry awards programs in 2026.

The firm's recent recognitions in 2026 include:

InvestmentNews 2026 Employer of Choice: Recognized for its commitment to employee development, workplace culture, and long-term career growth

Recognized for its commitment to employee development, workplace culture, and long-term career growth WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (Wealthies): Edison Byzyka named a finalist for Chief Investment Officer of the Year

Edison Byzyka named a finalist for Chief Investment Officer of the Year InvestmentNews 2026 5-Star Wealth Management Teams: Credent was recognized for excellence in client service, collaboration, and team development

Credent was recognized for excellence in client service, collaboration, and team development AdvisorHub 2026 RIAs to Watch: Credent was named among independent advisory firms building efficient, productive teams while maintaining a high level of client service

InvestmentNews recognized Credent for its commitment to building a workplace that supports long-term career development, collaboration, and employee success. The firm's approach includes employee ownership opportunities, structured leadership development programs, defined career paths, and ongoing investments in professional education and advisor development—all designed to help employees build long-term careers while delivering an exceptional client experience.

"Being named an Employer of Choice is especially meaningful because our people are the foundation of everything we do," said David Hefty, CEO of Credent Wealth Management. "We've worked hard to build a firm where people can grow professionally, share in the firm's success, and build long-term careers serving clients. I'm equally proud to see Edison, our investment team, our advisory teams, and the many professionals across the firm recognized for the expertise and commitment they bring to clients every day."

Byzyka was recognized as a Wealthies finalist for Chief Investment Officer of the Year for his leadership of Credent's centralized investment platform. Under his leadership, the platform has continued to evolve through enhancements to the firm's direct indexing capabilities and fixed-income strategies, while maintaining a dedicated investment management team focused exclusively on portfolio construction, risk management, and investment research.

"I'm honored to be named a Wealthies finalist," said Edison Byzyka, Chief Investment Officer at Credent Wealth Management. "More importantly, this recognition reflects the work of an investment team that is committed to helping clients navigate uncertainty, manage risk thoughtfully, and stay focused on their long-term goals. Every decision we make is guided by what is in our clients' best interests."

Credent was also named on InvestmentNews' 2026 5-Star Wealth Management Teams list, which recognizes advisory teams demonstrating excellence in client service, collaboration, and organizational performance. Credent operates through an integrated team structure that combines advisors with centralized investment, planning, operations, and client service resources designed to deliver a consistent experience across the firm.

In addition, Credent was recognized on AdvisorHub's 2026 RIAs to Watch ranking, highlighting advisory firms that have achieved scale while maintaining a high level of client service, operational efficiency, and growth.

Together, these recognitions reflect Credent's commitment to building a forever firm—one designed to serve clients, support advisors, and create opportunities for future generations of leaders. By combining specialized expertise in investment management, financial planning, and client service, the firm remains focused on delivering an exceptional client experience while helping ensure continuity for the individuals, families, and businesses it serves.

To learn more about Credent Wealth Management and its approach to serving clients and advisor partners, visit www.credentwealth.com.

About Credent Wealth Management

CX Institutional, LLC d/b/a Credent Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) headquartered in Indiana with over $4.3 billion in assets under management, offering a uniquely client-centric approach to wealth management through commission-free, transparent, and impactful financial planning and investment strategies. Since its inception in 2018, Credent has grown rapidly through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions focused on providing advisors with a customized, cooperative transition as they build their own succession plans. Credent's culture creates lasting, meaningful relationships, enabling advisors to do their best work while ensuring clients can maintain their standard of living without financial worry. Credent has been recognized on multiple industry lists, including Forbes America's Top RIA Firms since 2023, Financial Advisor Magazine's 2025 Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms and InvestmentNews 5-Star RIA Firms since 2025. For more information, visit CredentWealth.com.

SOURCE Credent Wealth Management