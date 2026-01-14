Credent Wealth Management Acquires MainStreet Financial Advisors and First State Investment Advisors, Kicking Off 2026 With Continued National Expansion

New partnerships strengthen Credent's advisor network and advance its mission of scaling its client-first mentality nationwide

AUBURN, Ind., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CX Institutional, LLC d/b/a Credent Wealth Management (Credent), a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) headquartered in Indiana, announced the acquisition of MainStreet Financial Advisors (MainStreet), a hybrid B/D lift out previously affiliated with Cambridge Investment Research in Kalamazoo, MI, and First State Investment Advisors (First State), a Tulsa-based RIA. These deals mark Credent's latest strategic partnerships as the firm enters 2026 with strong momentum following the recent announcement of its long-term capital support from Crestline Investors.

Together, the firms bring a combined $250 million in assets under management (AUM) and approximately 350 clients to the Credent platform, increasing the firm's total AUM to over $4.3 billion across 14 offices nationwide. Four advisors and two staff members will join Credent as part of the acquisitions, including MainStreet founder John Ruzza and First State Vice President Matt Redmond, further strengthening Credent's advisor bench and adding additional resources to support clients nationwide. MainStreet's transition from a national broker-dealer platform reflects the growing interest from advisors seeking greater independence, stronger planning resources, and more flexibility to serve clients within a fee-only model.

Both firms aligned naturally with Credent's culture, client-first philosophy, and deep community roots. MainStreet, located near Credent's existing Portage, MI office, will integrate with the local team to expand service capacity and support long-standing client relationships. First State will establish a new Tulsa, OK office, complementing Credent's existing Oklahoma City presence and extending the firm's reach in a growing region.

"We're starting the year with meaningful momentum," said David Hefty, CEO of Credent Wealth Management. "Welcoming John, Matt, and their teams reflects the continued interest we're seeing from advisors who want to join a firm built for the long term — a firm that protects independence, invests in its people, and brings our core values to a national scale. These partnerships reflect our commitment to building a firm where client relationships stay strong for generations to come."

"Credent's goal-oriented, client-centric approach to financial planning immediately stood out to me," said John Ruzza, founder of MainStreet Financial Advisors. "Becoming part of a fee-only firm with the scale and resources to support comprehensive, ongoing planning allows our clients to receive more customized guidance without losing the personal touch. Knowing my clients are in good hands with a firm that models integrity and puts their best interests first gives me real peace of mind for the future."

Matt Redmond, Vice President of First State Investment Advisors added, "Credent offers the platform, resources, and support to elevate how we serve clients, while preserving the core values our firm was built on. We're excited to grow in partnership with a firm that shares our vision."

The new acquisitions follow a pivotal milestone in December, when Credent announced an expanded partnership with Crestline Investors, providing long-term capital to support advisor onboarding, succession planning, platform enhancements, and national expansion. Credent enters 2026 with a strengthened capital base, accelerating both organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

These represent Credent's tenth and eleventh acquisitions in the last three years, supporting the firm's intentional growth strategy—building a "forever firm" grounded in client service, planning, and investment excellence, and operational strength by joining with like-minded advisors who deliver personalized planning and prioritize client relationships.

Firms interested in exploring partnership opportunities with Credent or learning about the award-winning benefits of joining its growing network can visit JoinCredentWealth.com.

About Credent Wealth Management

CX Institutional, LLC d/b/a Credent Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) headquartered in Indiana with over $4.3 billion in assets under management, offering a uniquely client-centric approach to wealth management through commission-free, transparent, and impactful financial planning and investment strategies. Since its inception in 2018, Credent has grown rapidly through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions focused on providing advisors with a customized, cooperative transition as they build their own succession plans. Credent's culture creates lasting, meaningful relationships, enabling advisors to do their best work while ensuring clients can maintain their standard of living without financial worry. Credent has been recognized on multiple industry lists, including Forbes America's Top RIA Firms since 2023, Financial Advisor Magazine's 2025 Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms and InvestmentNews 2025 5-Star RIA Firms. For more information, visit CredentWealth.com.

