Credent Wealth Management Expands Partnership with Crestline Investors to Support Next Phase of Growth

Strategic investment aims to support Credent's growth and strengthen its position as an independent, advisor-led RIA.

AUBURN, Ind., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CX Institutional, LLC d/b/a Credent Wealth Management ("Credent"), a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Indiana with more than $4 billion in assets under management (AUM), today announced an expanded partnership with Crestline Investors ("Crestline"), an alternative investment management firm with approximately $18 billion of credit AUM.

Through this expanded partnership, Crestline provides long-term capital support that enhances Credent's flexibility for growth and contributes to the firm's independence and control. The investment enables Credent to expand its national footprint while staying anchored in its core values: a client-first philosophy and advisor-led ownership, building a firm that is designed to last for generations. Today, Credent is proud to have more than 50 employee-owners participating in that mission, reflecting the firm's deep commitment to shared success and sustainable growth.

"This partnership strengthens our ability to do what we do best: serve hardworking Americans who earn more than they spend and value advice rooted in transparency and trust," said David Hefty, CEO of Credent Wealth Management. "Crestline's support allows us to grow on our own terms by preserving our independence, investing in our people, and expanding the reach of the Credent experience to more advisors and clients across the country. As we grow, we're proud to bring our culture and core values to a national stage, showing that integrity and humility still define enduring success."

Since establishing its relationship with Crestline in 2024, Credent has maintained strong growth momentum, successfully integrating several new partner firms, expanding its advisor network nationwide, and achieving accelerated organic growth in 2025. The firm has continued to reinvest heavily in its technology, people, and platform to support long-term scalability.

The new investment will support a combination of strategic initiatives, including:

Expansion of the Credent Advisor Solutions (CAS) platform, a turnkey asset management program (TAMP) that offers independent advisors access to Credent's shared services and investment infrastructure.

platform, a turnkey asset management program (TAMP) that offers independent advisors access to Credent's shared services and investment infrastructure. Enhanced onboarding and support for existing and incoming advisors within Credent's growing national network.

Continued reinvestment in human capital, technology, and platform enhancements to support long-term scalability.

Providing liquidity to retiring advisors as part of Credent's innovative succession planning framework.

"Credent continues to demonstrate operational excellence and disciplined execution in a rapidly evolving industry," said Albert Hicks, Director at Crestline Investors. "We are proud to deepen our partnership with a firm that we believe is well-positioned to support advisors in their mission, offering transparent economics, independence, and a clear path to ownership and succession."

Ardea Partners LP acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Credent.

Firms interested in exploring partnership opportunities with Credent or learning about the award-winning benefits of joining its growing network can visit JoinCredentWealth.com.

About Credent Wealth Management

CX Institutional, LLC d/b/a Credent Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) headquartered in Indiana with over $4 billion in assets under management, offering a uniquely client-centric approach to wealth management through commission-free, transparent, and impactful financial planning and investment strategies. Since its inception in 2018, Credent has grown rapidly through a combination of organic growth and 13+ strategic acquisitions focused on providing advisors with a customized, cooperative transition as they build their own succession plans. Credent's culture creates lasting, meaningful relationships, enabling advisors to do their best work while ensuring clients can maintain their standard of living without financial worry. Credent has been recognized on multiple industry lists, including Forbes America's Top RIA Firms since 2023, Financial Advisor Magazine's 2025 Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms and InvestmentNews 2025 5-Star RIA Firms. For more information, visit CredentWealth.com.

About Crestline Investors

Crestline Investors, Inc. is a global alternative investment management firm founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, with affiliate offices in London, New York, Tokyo, and Toronto. The firm has approximately $18 billion of credit assets under management (as of June 30, 2025), including its capital solutions, direct lending, and portfolio finance platforms. For more information, visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.

SOURCE Credent Wealth Management