Credera achieves AWS Energy and Utilities Technology Competency

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global consulting firm focused on transformation, MarTech, artificial intelligence (AI), and technology, today announced the achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy and Utilities Competency. This designation recognizes Credera as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with deep expertise in helping energy and utilities companies leverage AWS technologies to enhance their operations, drive digital transformation, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). Credera houses Omnicom's Amazon Center of Excellence, enriched by the recent achievement of the DevOps, Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, Migration, Security, and Advertising and Marketing Technology Competencies.

The AWS Energy and Utilities Competency differentiates Credera as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in the energy sector. This competency highlights Credera's ability to deliver innovative solutions tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities faced by energy and utilities companies. Credera helps our energy clients accelerate their transformation journey and achieve critical business objectives.

"Achieving the AWS Energy and Utilities Competency underscores our commitment to helping clients in this sector navigate the complexities of digital transformation," said Dbrav Dunkley, Credera's partner of cloud solutions and alliances. "This recognition reflects our deep expertise and successful track record in delivering impactful solutions using AWS technology."

"The combination of Credera's global reach and our agile, client-focused delivery approach allows us to provide unmatched value to energy companies leveraging AWS," said Kevin Erickson, North American chief executive officer. "We're thrilled to add this competency to our Amazon Center of Excellence, and continue to empower our clients with transformative cloud-based energy solutions."

Credera's energy and utilities team brings advanced skills and extensive experience to the forefront of the industry. From enabling real-time data analytics and machine learning for grid management to enhancing sustainability reporting and compliance through secure cloud platforms, the team demonstrates a commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that address the entire energy lifecycle.

"Energy and utilities technology is undergoing huge transformation, helping support the global transition to a new energy system - cloud services and capabilities play a pivotal role in this shift," said Benjamin Gilbert, UK managing director, energy lead. "As part of the AWS Competency Program, Credera has earned recognition for our ability to leverage AWS to help clients achieve operational excellence and deliver long term strategic advantage"

Credera's achievement of the AWS Energy and Utilities Competency is a testament to our dedication to driving innovation and creating value for clients across the energy sector. By leveraging AWS technologies, Credera helps energy companies optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation.

Founded in 1999, Credera has experienced sustained and rapid growth. At the time of its acquisition by Omnicom in 2018, the group had 300 employees in three U.S. locations. Since then, Credera has continued to gain momentum and now has a team of 3,000 members across 17 locations globally. Credera and its network companies have earned numerous accolades, being named a five-time Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services and a Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firm.

About Credera

Credera, a global consulting firm, helps clients unlock potential in a complex and competitive digital world. We drive exceptional, industry-tailored experiences and solutions in transformation, MarTech, AI, and technology. As a values-led organization, our teams take an authentic approach through humility and excellence. We believe this approach has allowed us to work with and transform the most influential brands and organizations in the world, from strategy through to execution. Visit us at www.credera.com .

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using a universal framework of connected people, processes and platforms, OPMG provides services that include digital experience design and development, technology strategy and implementation, data-driven product / service design, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and change / program-management services. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines advanced AI tools for content intelligence and automation with a powerful cultural insights engine and massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. OPMG is a division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC).

SOURCE Credera