Credera achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global consulting firm specializing in transformation, MarTech, artificial intelligence (AI), and technology, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This recognition as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner highlights Credera's deep expertise in leveraging AWS technologies to help organizations implement advanced AI solutions and accelerate digital transformation.

"We are honored to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency, which underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, AI-driven solutions that create real business impact for our clients," said Phil Lockhart, Chief Digital Officer at Credera. "Earning the AWS Generative AI Competency demonstrates Credera's ability to help clients unlock AI's potential to drive efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage."

The AWS Generative AI Competency is awarded to partners who demonstrate technical expertise and a proven record of client success in delivering generative AI solutions on AWS. Achieving this competency represents a significant milestone for Credera, reinforcing our dedication to empowering clients with advanced AI capabilities that drive transformative business outcomes, elevate customer experiences with hyperpersonalized content, optimize operational efficiencies, and generate actionable insights. Powered by AWS's advanced generative AI technologies, these capabilities drive meaningful business value.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency adds to Credera's expanding portfolio of AWS distinctions and further strengthens their reputation as a leader in AI-driven transformation. Credera, an Omnicom company, houses Omnicom's Amazon Center of Excellence, enriched by the recent achievement of the Energy & Utilities, DevOps, Data & Analytics, Machine Learning, Migration, Security, and Advertising & Marketing Technology Competencies. Organizations looking to advance their AI initiatives and innovate with AWS can now confidently turn to Credera as a recognized partner of choice.

"Being recognized with the AWS Generative AI Competency highlights Credera's commitment to delivering world-class AI solutions for our clients globally," said John Kendrick, Managing Director at Credera UK. "Our teams are passionate about guiding organizations through their AI journeys, ensuring they can adopt these advanced technologies with confidence, drive measurable results, and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing landscape."

Founded in 1999, Credera aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale, leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc. At the time of its acquisition by Omnicom in 2018, the group had 300 employees in three U.S. locations. Since then, Credera has experienced sustained and rapid growth and continued to gain momentum, with a current team of 3,000 members across 17 locations globally. Credera and its network companies have earned numerous accolades, being named a five-time Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services and a Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firm.



About Credera

Credera, a global consulting firm, helps clients unlock potential in a complex and competitive digital world. They drive exceptional, industry-tailored experiences and solutions in transformation, MarTech, AI, and technology. As a values-led organization, their teams take an authentic approach through humility and excellence. They believe this approach has allowed them to work with and transform the most influential brands and organizations in the world, from strategy through to execution. Visit them at www.credera.com.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using a universal framework of connected people, processes and platforms, OPMG provides services that include digital experience design and development, technology strategy and implementation, data-driven product/service design, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and change-/program-management services. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines advanced AI tools for content intelligence and automation with a powerful cultural insights engine and massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. OPMG is a division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC).

SOURCE Credera