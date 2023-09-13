CREDEVOLV IS MAKING CHANGE IN AN INDUSTRY PLAGUED WITH PROBLEMS

CredEvolv Services LLC

13 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

The fintech platform was recently awarded a spot in the Fourth Annual 2023 Housing Lab cohort, to help improve housing affordability through its platform. 

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry plagued by fraud and deceptive practices, CredEvolv continues to be a beacon of change within the credit repair space. On August 16, CredEvolv was named as one of five ventures accepted into the Fourth Annual Housing Lab cohort.

The cohort - a program of Terner Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, a 501c3 nonprofit - has a mission to "identify and accelerate early-stage ventures with the potential to make housing more affordable and fair."

This distinction will provide CredEvolv with a grant, along with strategic coaching and technical assistance to help further its mission.

"We are honored to have been selected out of so many applicants into this year's cohort," Jeff Walker, CredEvolv's CEO and Co-Founder, said. "When we started this company, we had a vision to make change in an industry that, frankly, has needed it for so long. The cohort will help us make significant headway in our efforts."

CredEvolv's Co-Founders - who have extensive experience in the banking and mortgage industries - saw an opportunity to close a hole in the lending process where low-credit borrowers were falling out of the loan cycle with no path forward.

CredEvolv can increase the number of loan-declined consumers who improve their credit and actually close on a loan - and with its robust integrations into both lender and counselor systems, it helps lower the number of people who fall out of the loan process altogether.

CredEvolv breaks down the barriers to credit equity and guides individuals seeking improved credit on a journey to sustainable, lifelong credit well-being. CredEvolv's proprietary credit and debt management education platform allows lenders to transform consumers in need of credit education and remediation into qualified applicants and lifelong customers by connecting them with HUD-certified & nonprofit credit counselors.

