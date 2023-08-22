CredibilityPR™ Succeeds in Obtaining Award Recognition for Minority-Owned and Women-Owned Businesses

Minority-owned and women-owned business enterprises (MBEs and WBEs, respectively, as designated by the US Small Business Administration) have historically been underrepresented in the media and have often been overlooked when it has come to recognition in the form of favorable publicity. And according to Retailer News Network, CredibilityPR™Corporation , a NewYork-based publicity and public relations firm, is obtaining more favorable press and achievement awards for MBE and WBE clients than any of its more conventional industry counterparts.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MBEs and WBEs have received very limited attention from major publicity and PR firms. The responsibility for this lies with both the businesses themselves and the PR establishment. The businesses themselves typically have limited knowledge of the mechanisms and possibilities of getting a branding "boost" from cleverly-orchestrated public relations campaigns; the larger PR firms which comprise the "old school" PR establishment have all but ignored these companies as potential clients because of their characteristically limited marketing budgets.

Retailer News Network reports that New York-based CredibilityPR™ has successfully championed numerous minority-owned and women-owned companies to numerous publications (many of which are not necessarily oriented toward these types of businesses in terms of their readership, per se), for awards with great success. A number of these awards and announcements have been centered around products and services which are seen as particularly challenging by larger PR forms, such as nutritional supplements and cosmeceuticals. News of these awards has appeared very visibly in such prime media outlets as Yahoo! News, FOX, CNN, Mashable, and MarketWatch, to name several household names.

According to the 2021 Annual Business Survey (ABS) conducted by the US Census Department, approximately 1.15 million (19.9%) of private employer businesses in 2020 were minority-owned, and around 1.24 million (21.4%) were owned by women.

Emerging Enterprise News rated CredibilityPR™ as a high-growth company to watch in a study conducted recently, and part of the company's growth is attributable to its unusual business model, which provides a great amount of media attention for a relatively small, one-time capital outlay. CredibilityPR™ offers a Local Award Package (most popular among MBEs and WBEs) that is available at a cost of less than $2,000.00 at the time of this writing, making it financially accessible to smaller and developmental-stage enterprises as well as for MBEs and WBEs.

