CredibleMind Unveils Groundbreaking Flourishing Course with NovaWell at AHIP 2024

SAUSALITO, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CredibleMind, a leader in digital mental health solutions, announces the launch of The Flourishing Course, a first-of-its-kind online program designed to equip individuals with the tools they need to cultivate greater happiness, purpose, and fulfillment in their lives.

NovaWell, recognizing the importance of a holistic approach to mental health, will be the first organization to offer The Flourishing Course alongside its affiliate, Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey's largest health insurer. NovaWell is planning to integrate the course into its work by making it broadly available to its customers, members, patients, or employees.

"At NovaWell and Horizon, we see health as being inclusive of both mind and body and as a result need support that goes beyond treating mental illness alone," said Suzanne Kunis, President and CEO of NovaWell. "The Flourishing Course aligns with our vision by providing a proactive approach to mental well-being, helping our workforce and clients not just survive, but thrive."

NovaWell executive, Rachel Goldberg, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Product Innovation, elaborated, "The Flourishing Course's engaging format and unique focus on positive psychology addresses an unmet need to help stay mentally and emotionally well. Its evidence-based approach fits perfectly within NovaWell's strategic approach which is why we were eager to integrate this into our expansive platform of evidence-based clinical tools."

Designed for everyone, regardless of background or current mental health status, The Flourishing Course can be launched stand-alone, or as part of the CredibleMind platform suite, including CredibleMind's SelfCare and SmartScreen solutions for population mental health, as well as through NovaWell's NovaConnect solution.

Deryk Van Brunt, CEO and co-founder of CredibleMind, added, "Mental health is more than just the absence of illness. It's about living a life rich with positive emotions, strong relationships, a sense of purpose, and a belief that you can grow and improve. The Flourishing Course equips individuals with the practical, science-backed tools and strategies they need to cultivate this kind of thriving existence."

A self-paced, six-module online program accessible through the new CredibleMind Learning Lab, The Flourishing Course combines interactive exercises, assessments, and worksheets with evidence-based positive psychology principles.

"The Flourishing Course delivers way more than an article, a video, or a single-purpose app," explained Van Brunt. "It's a hands-on program designed to create lasting change. By dedicating just a few hours per week, users can develop the skills and practices needed to live a more fulfilling life."

CredibleMind unveils The Flourishing Course at AHIP 2024 , the market's leading health insurance industry organization and conference in Las Vegas, June 12, 2024. Partnering with NovaWell, CredibleMind aims to make the program a valuable tool for any organization seeking to improve the mental wellbeing of its population. The program's focus encompasses both preventing mental health issues and fostering positive wellbeing.

About CredibleMind

CredibleMind's mission is to help people flourish by optimizing their mental health, emotional wellbeing, and spiritual growth. A majority of U.S. adults over their lifetime have a mental or emotional health challenge and want assistance. CredibleMind uniquely provides the 75 percent of users that prefer self-care with evidence-based approaches across all mental health topics, and a consumer-friendly design to help them easily find the most appropriate resources and interventions. The CredibleMind platform provides healthcare insurers, public health departments, employers, healthcare providers, and community organizations a comprehensive population-based mental wellbeing solution to offer data-driven education, engagement, early intervention, triage and seamless navigation to clinical resources to help users flourish and improve health outcomes.

For more information visit crediblemind.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About NovaWell

NovaWell, an affiliate of Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., is led by behavioral health industry professionals with deep clinical and administrative expertise. Driven by the fundamental idea that the traditional silos between physical and behavioral health have increased costs and delivered sub-optimal care, NovaWell believes the true path to better health is through an integrated model that connects physical, behavioral, social determinants of health and pharmacy programs to treat a whole person, not just a set of conditions. Powered by advanced analytics and predictive modeling, and utilizing a consumer-friendly digital interface to connect members to care, NovaWell offers health plans and health systems a suite of solutions that drive transformation. NovaWell's core product offerings have demonstrated significant improvements in access and speed to care, high member engagement and satisfaction, reduced behavioral health symptoms, reduced emergency department and inpatient utilization, and reduced total cost of care. Learn more at www.novawell.com .

